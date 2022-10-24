ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit plays Washington for conference matchup

 5 days ago

Detroit Pistons (1-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Detroit will play.

Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Detroit finished 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons averaged 23.5 assists per game on 38.2 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Corey Kispert: out (ankle).

Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

