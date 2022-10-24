Detroit plays Washington for conference matchup
Detroit Pistons (1-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Detroit will play.
Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.
Detroit finished 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons averaged 23.5 assists per game on 38.2 made field goals last season.
INJURIES: Wizards: Corey Kispert: out (ankle).
Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
