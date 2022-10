On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the University of Colorado Boulder hosted its second annual Culture Crawl to celebrate all the cultural organizations available for free to students on campus. The crawl is a campus-wide, department-inclusive event that stretches across the entirety of the CU Boulder campus. Held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the event gave students the opportunity to make it to the plethora of events and activities like live performances, cultural projects and fun games that revolve around culture, race and identity.

