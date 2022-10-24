Read full article on original website
Related
Dean’s Home Video: ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’
CHICAGO – Just in time for Halloween, a new series is coming out on Netflix featuring an Academy Award-winning director. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, a horror anthology, is already available to watch along with a few other programs on streaming services. Dean Richards features a few...
Best dinosaur costume
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With Hollywood maintaining a steady flow of entertainment featuring prehistoric beasts running rampant, dinosaur costumes show no sign of waning in popularity. Whether you're looking to dress up as a cowboy comically mounted on a Tyrannosaurus steed or want to wear a detailed, movie-accurate mask that looks straight from a film set, there is a costume available to suit every dinosaur fan’s preferences.
12 best Joker costumes
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The Joker is a well-known character who first appeared as a villain in the DC comic book “Batman” in 1940. Over the decades, he has been featured in several movies as well. With his distinctive look and dark...
12 best Halloween Squishmallows
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. These adorable, cuddly stuffed toys are popular from babies and toddlers through teenagers. Made of machine-washable polyester and stuffed the perfect amount to be squished, they are among the softest and cuddliest toys. Not only can they be snuggled and loved, they also make a great pillow. There are plenty of themed Halloween Squishmallows as well as beloved spooky characters.
Best cowgirl costume
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Not all costumes are designed to scare. In fact, many costumes make it possible to express creativity, specific interests or a sense of fun without being spooky. These are reasons that dressing up as a cowgirl for Halloween has been popular for generations.
Horror begins at home: the haunting new chapter in domestic noir
When Dee walks through the front door in Catriona Ward’s recent thriller The Last House on Needless Street, readers of gothic fiction find themselves in a familiar place. The house is “an underworld; a deep cave where lonely shafts of light fall on strange mounds, jagged broken things. Plywood is nailed over all the windows,” and the “whole place smells of death; not of rot or blood but dry bone and dust; like an old grave, long forgotten”.
Ye returns to Instagram: ‘I lost $2 billion in one day’
(KTLA) — Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is back on Instagram. Earlier this month, the Yeezy designer was banned from the platform due to antisemitic posts that the social network said violated their policies. Ye took to the platform late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning...
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0