Enjoy a Wilderness Adventure on the Banks of Florida’s Blackwater River
This rare forestland is home to one of the largest contiguous ecosystems of wiregrass and longleaf pines. The famous blackwater comes from the seepage of these beautiful trees that tint the water dark colors. Named by the Muscogee people years ago, this panhandle state park features plenty of outdoor experiences.
Okaloosa County Lionfish initiative featured in PBS documentary Ocean Invaders
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coastal Resource Team with Visit Destin-Fort Walton Beach is front and center for the new PBS documentary ‘Ocean Invaders.’ Okaloosa County’s tourism branch has a dedicated team working to control the invasive lionfish population. Tourism Director Jennifer Adams said team leader Alex Fogg has been at the forefront of this […]
WALA-TV FOX10
OCSO: Former Shalimar-area tennis coach on the run since 2007 arrested in Massachusetts
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A former Shalimar, Fla.-area tennis coach on the run from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office since 2007 on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor has been tracked down in Massachusetts and is behind bars awaiting extradition, the OCSO announced Friday. U.S. Marshals...
Damaged shrimp boat occupying ST.Andrews Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMMB)– In early April, a damaged shrimp boat caught fire leaving St.Andrews Marina. It is still located in the shallow area of the bay. If you have been near St. Andrews Marin, lately you might have noticed the boat stuck near the port. The boat is called Phi Long Hai and is a […]
Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
HWY 98 closure for Hurlburt Field bridge delayed
HURLBURT FIELD A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Hurlburt Field Air Force Base Public Affairs issued an update for the installation of the pedestrian bridge crossing HWY 98 in Okaloosa County. The bridge work was originally scheduled for Oc.t 29 & 30 causing both lanes to shut down temporarily overnight. The base said the work is being […]
Fort Walton Beach to ban smoking, vaping at city parks and beaches
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council is banning smoking and vaping at all city parks and beaches. The new ordinance passed on the first reading Tuesday, Oct. 25 comes after a 3 to 4 year battle in the Florida legislature to let city governments regulate smoking laws. City manager […]
niceville.com
Highway 98 to close at Hurlburt Field to reinstall bridge
HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — U.S. Highway 98 will be closed at Hurlburt Field from Saturday night until Sunday morning to reinstall a pedestrian bridge, the 1st Special Operations Wing has announced. According to the announcement, Highway 98 at Hurlburt Field will be closed to through traffic from 10 p.m....
Missing 12-year-old reported in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old girl at the Okaloosa Academy Charter School did not return home Monday to Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Sania Morris, 12, was last seen wearing a blue Okaloosa Academy shirt, khaki pants, and Croc shoes. Sania is 5’2″, approximately 125 pounds and has […]
Early Voting numbers available in Okaloosa County
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Voting started Monday, Oct. 24 for the Florida General Election. In Okaloosa County, they have seven local races on the ballots. Okaloosa County Races: State Senator District 1: Precincts 1-4, 9, 12, 13 as well as parts of 5, 6, and 11. Doug Braxton Charlie Nichols State Senator District 2: […]
Church raises $8k in parking fees during Destin Seafood Festival
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — When the public parking lots filled up during the Destin Seafood Festival, the parking lot at St. Andrew’s By-the-Sea was making money and more space for visitors. The church offered a day spot for $10 for Oct. 7-9. In total, they raised $8,363.00. The church parking sat next to the City […]
WEAR
Pensacola nursing home faces more allegations of elderly neglect
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Following Tuesday night's story on claims of neglect from a local senior living facility, family members of more patients are reaching out to WEAR News. Family of multiple patients have called the newsroom with similar claims to Kathleen Brewer, who told WEAR News Tuesday night her mother was lying in dirty bed sheets and dehydrated, among other issues before dying at 95.
waltonoutdoors.com
Christmas Reflections in DeFuniak Springs Nov. 25 – Dec. 31
Bring the entire family any night of the week or come and stay the weekend in the beautiful, historic DeFuniak Springs. Come see more than 10 million lights reflect off a perfectly round spring-fed lake glowing in holiday splendor around Lake DeFuniak on Circle Drive. Enjoy a holiday family tradition that is a delight to all ages as the City of DeFuniak Springs lights up Chipley Park with the annual Christmas Reflection displays. A variety of Victorian, animal and toy soldier cutouts, Santa’s workshop, the grandfather clock ticking away are among the thousands of decorations which adorn these historic grounds. See below for free holiday special events, markets and the Festival of Trees which compliment this season’s light show.
WEAR
Nearly 40 dogs in poor condition rescued from Northwest Florida home
FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nearly 40 neglected dogs rescued from a home are now being treated at multiple Northwest Florida animal centers. The Lucky Puppy Rescue initially received the call after eight adult dogs and 29 puppies -- all in poor condition -- were discovered a week ago living inside a home in Chipley.
Soldier and Airman rescue elderly couple from house fire
FORT RUCKER, AL (WDHN)— Two military men had an unexpected encounter after coming across a house fire in Bonifay and experiencing what one says was “probably the bravest thing I’ve ever seen”. On, October 9, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Nigel P. Huebscher from Fort Rucker and his family were traveling north of Bonifay […]
Pensacola murder suspect danced, laughed when talking about killing, witnesses say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for a murder that happened in August, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Raven Morgan, 20, was charged with First Degree Premeditated Murder. On Aug. 7, 2022, deputies responded to an unspecified location in reference to a death investigation. They said they found a […]
Pensacola Bay Bridge construction almost complete
After several years of construction, the Pensacola Bay Bridge is almost finished.
FHP: Gulf Breeze man caught with massive amount of drugs in Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf Breeze man is facing 25 drug-related charges after he was caught with a wide variety of illicit substances while driving through Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said their Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a GMC Yukon on Interstate 10 Wednesday and that they had probable […]
WEAR
Destroyed Santa Rosa County home likely caused by candle fire
HOLLEY-NAVARRE, Fla. -- A home in Santa Rosa County was destroyed in a fire just after midnight Tuesday. The Holley-Navarre Fire District was alerted of a residential structure fire on the 2600 block of Salamanca Street at around 12:56 a.m. Upon arrival, crews discovered the home was over 50% involved,...
Former Bay Co. commissioner dies
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
