Barnacle Bill
5d ago
We are doing food drives for Military families, but there is millions of dollars available for changing signs. Crazy - where are peoples priorities at? Thx
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi attacked by suspect David Depape, who shouted 'where is Nancy?': source
San Francisco Police said suspect David Depape and Paul Pelosi were struggling over a hammer before Depape allegedly attacked him Friday morning inside his home.
Joy Reid claims DeSantis has turned Florida into a 'modern-day version of Jim Crow'
MSNBC host Joy Reid argued on Wednesday that Florida is now a “modern-day version of Jim Crow” thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., policies.
MilitaryTimes
Two Fort Hood brigade commanders fired amid investigations
Two brigade commanders at Fort Hood, Texas, have been relieved of command, according to III Corps officials. Col. Jon Meredith was fired “due to a loss of confidence in his judgement and ability to command” according to III Corps public affairs director Col. Wayne Marotto. Meredith was commander...
How Much US Military Are Paid at Every Pay Grade
Many Americans who choose to enlist in the U.S. armed forces do so for patriotic reasons. But the military is also a good opportunity for many young adults to learn marketable technical skills, obtain a higher education, or simply find order and discipline in their lives. A degree of financial security is also a perk, […]
Houston Chronicle
A slaveholding senator, an 1879 wedding and a Black family's mystery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. All his life, William England has heard the tantalizing story of his great-grandmother Ella Clay's wedding. Ella was born in slavery on a plantation in Alabama owned by Clement Claiborne Clay Jr., who served in the U.S. Senate for eight years before the start of the Civil War. She raised her family's first generation born in freedom. Her great-grandson William, now 80 years old, left Alabama for law school and a long career as a judge in the nation's capital.
Slate
The Most Hated Man in America
At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
Business Insider
After a general's clash with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, soldiers worry the US Army 'has gone full MAGA'
In 2021, a general criticized a Tucker Carlson segment about efforts to accommodate women soldiers. An investigation found Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe's use of Twitter in that context to be inappropriate. Some soldiers see that official scrutiny of Donahoe's tweet as deference to right-wing media. Michael Grinston, the sergeant major...
Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats
President Biden appeared taken aback at reporters suggesting tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was politically motivated with the midterms weeks away.
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
Latino voters told MSNBC they'd vote Republican in November because they identify more with the GOP's values of God, country, family and hard work.
After years of headaches, the US Navy's first stealth destroyer is operating farther from home than it's ever been
USS Zumwalt's Japan visit "seems ordinary" but "was actually a culmination of years of hard work and planning," the ship's command master chief said.
Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to ‘pick the crops down here’
Nancy Pelosi was blasted on Twitter for claiming during a Friday press conference that illegal immigrants should remain in Florida to "pick the crops."
Retired 3-star Coast Guard vice admiral calls out Biden administration for 'misguided' military vax mandate
A top retired Coast Guard official is calling out the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for being an "ideological purge" against religious service members who are being denied exemptions.
Arizona rancher makes desperate plea to Biden after finding total of 16 dead migrants on property
Arizona rancher John Ladd, Idaho sheriff Kieran Donahue, and Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined "Fox & Friends First" to share how the border crisis is affecting all Americans.
Las Vegas woman accused of killing own mother blamed earlier arrest on her good looks
Las Vegas 28-year-old Hend Bustami, who is accused of killing her own mother, told police during a prior arrest that they were only detaining her for her good looks.
Camouflaged Aggressor F-16s Are Intercepting Russian Bombers In Alaska
USAFAggressor F-16s with distinctive camouflage schemes and Russian-style bort numbers are filling in for F-22s on NORAD-tasked scrambles.
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says
The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
Bill Maher: 'Monsters' like Herschel Walker can be GOP candidates when voters don't like what Dems are selling
"Real Time" host Bill Maher railed against Republicans for rallying behind a candidate like Herschel Walker but knocked Democrats for "selling" policies voters don't want.
NYC man who brutally murdered mother to claim multimillion inheritance sentenced to 22 years to life
A New York City man who admitted to killing his 65-year-old mother for his share of an $11 million inheritance has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison.
