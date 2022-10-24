ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Farmer Places in National Wheat Yield Contest

A Pennsylvania farmer has placed third in the National Wheat Yield Contest. Darren Grumbine of Lebanon produced 143.20 bushels per acre in the dryland winter wheat category, the National Wheat Foundation said. Grumbine will receive a trip to the Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, in March. The highest yield in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

