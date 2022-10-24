K-Nation (10/23/22)

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- 27 News airs K-Nation weekly on Sunday nights..

K-Nation is a new 30-minute sports show that runs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10.

This week’s show featured an exclusive interview with a KU basketball player. Kevin McCullar talked with K-Nation at Big 12 men’s basketball media day. The incoming transfer is expected to have a big impact for the Jayhawks this season.

Additionally, the K-Nation team brought a story on ‘Wildcat NIL’, an organization working to provide K-State student-athletes with NIL opportunities.

Plus, this episode of K-Nation includes an interview with former K-State running back James Gilbert, who is now a running backs coach for the University of Central Oklahoma.

This week’s ‘Meet The Team’ segment highlighted KU women’s basketball.

27 News anchor David George filled in for sports anchor Lainey Gerber on the show again this week.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.

