ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT News

K-Nation (10/23/22)

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpUNg_0ikCwYl900

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- 27 News airs K-Nation weekly on Sunday nights..

K-Nation is a new 30-minute sports show that runs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10.

This week’s show featured an exclusive interview with a KU basketball player. Kevin McCullar talked with K-Nation at Big 12 men’s basketball media day. The incoming transfer is expected to have a big impact for the Jayhawks this season.

Additionally, the K-Nation team brought a story on ‘Wildcat NIL’, an organization working to provide K-State student-athletes with NIL opportunities.

Plus, this episode of K-Nation includes an interview with former K-State running back James Gilbert, who is now a running backs coach for the University of Central Oklahoma.

This week’s ‘Meet The Team’ segment highlighted KU women’s basketball.

27 News anchor David George filled in for sports anchor Lainey Gerber on the show again this week.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Bill Self reflects on Lightfoot’s time with KU

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Mitch Lightfoot arrived at KU in the summer of 2016. His time on the Jayhawk basketball roster lasted all the way into the spring of 2022. Lightfoot’s a Jayhawk for life in more ways than one. When asked if this season felt a little weird without Lightfoot being around for the first time […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

K-State game will be streamed live on KSNT.com

TOPEKA (FOX 43) – You can catch Saturday’s K-State football game live on KSNT.com. No. 22 K-State takes on No. 9 Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. in Manhattan, Kan. The game will be streamed at KSNT.com/live, allowing you to view the game on your computer, cell phone or through our 27 KSNT mobile app. FOX […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man accused of human trafficking

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 42-year-old Shawnee County man is in custody following an investigation into human trafficking. A welfare call on Tuesday, Oct. 27 led police to the 200 block of N.E. 39th Street. It was there that police received information that a 17-year-old was a victim of sexual crimes, according to Shawnee County Sheriff […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

$10,000 awarded to Topeka Public Schools teachers

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Public Schools foundation says it has spent all of this year’s funds, raising over $10,000 for grants applied for by Topeka Public Schools Teachers. Ten different educators were awarded with prizes Wednesday morning. To qualify for the prize, teachers had to apply with an educational program school or district-wide learning opportunities. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The most influential anti-abortion group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on a state Supreme Court that declared access to abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The group, Kansans for Life, was a key part of the campaign for a […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Recall impacts 5 stores in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a product sold in five stores across Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. Whole Foods Market issued the voluntary recall after it was discovered that their Dipping Caramel product may contain wheat, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Wheat is not listed on the product […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy