ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- October, 24, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 5 days ago

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 24 -30, 2022.

John Fullbright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3coM10_0ikCw3j700
photo from The Bluebird Cafe

Saturday, October 29th, 6 pm

The Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville

Any show at the Bluebird is a great show. Fullbright is a singer/songwriter who just released his latest album Liar on September 30th, his first album in eight years. Tickets online are sold out but there will be walk up tickets availabe at the venue.

Bahamas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJfWJ_0ikCw3j700
photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Friday, October 28th, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Bahamas is the Indie-folk solo project of Canadian guitarist and singer/songwriter Afie Jurvanen . Having honed his skills working alongside artsy roots luminaries like Feist and Jason Collett in the mid-2000s, Jurvanen garnered widespread critical acclaim for his 2009 Bahamas debut.

Buy tickets here.

Mary J. Blige

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zq9zA_0ikCw3j700
photo from Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, October 26, 8 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

One of Time magazine’s icons listed in “The 100 Most Influential People of 2022” and the recipient of the 2022 “Billboard ICON Award,” the undisputed Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige , announced her Good Morning Gorgeous tour with special guests, platinum-selling, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija stops in Nashville this week.

Buy tickets here.

Carly Pearce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxvCg_0ikCw3j700
photo from Ryman Auditorium

Thursday, October 27, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

This will be country artist Carly Pearce, first headlining show at The Ryman. Special guests will be Mountain Heart.

Buy tickets here.

Flummox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygT3K_0ikCw3j700
photo from Hop Springs

Sunday, October 30, 8 pm

Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Highway Murfreesboro

Formed in a rundown trailer near the garbage dump off of an old Tennessean Highway, Flummox has been causing audiences to fall into euphoric fits of shock for over a decade. Branding their style as “genre-fluid,” Flummox combines twisted musical-theatre tactics with avant-garde fusion.

Buy tickets here.

Michael Martin Murphey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLlsD_0ikCw3j700
photo from Franklin Theatre

Tuesday, October 25, 7 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Murphey is best known for his chart-topping hits “Wildfire,” Carolina In The Pines,” “What’s Forever For,” “Long Line of Love,” “Geronimo’s Cadillac”, “Cowboy Logic,” and many more across his 35 albums released to date.

Murphey’s original songs have been recorded by The Monkees, Kenny Rogers, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John Denver, Hoyt Axton, Johnny Cash, Tracy Byrd, Lyle Lovett, Jerry Jeff Walker, Dolly Parton, Johnny Rivers, Billy Ray Cyrus, and many others.

Buy tickets here.

The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- October, 24, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Wynonna Judd will Recreate ‘The Judds: Love is Alive Final Tour’ at MTSU, Limited Tickets Available

Today in Leipers Fork at Fox and Locke, Wynonna Judd shared the news she will headline a history-making concert event “THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE – THE FINAL CONCERT” on Thursday, November 3rd at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), recreating The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour for a special televised event airing […] The post Wynonna Judd will Recreate ‘The Judds: Love is Alive Final Tour’ at MTSU, Limited Tickets Available appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Friendliest Places for Pups

With countless shops, restaurants, and events Nashville is a vibrant place to explore. But leaving your pet at home can give you some major pet-parent guilt. Luckily, Nashville is as friendly to animals as it is to country music and there are plenty of places that not only allow your pet, but they welcome them. […] The post Nashville’s Friendliest Places for Pups appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Get Ready – George Strait and Chris Stapleton are Teaming Up for a Nashville Concert in 2023

George Strait just announced a stadium tour with Chris Stapleton in 2023. There will only be six dates on the tour. The duo will perform in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on July 29th. Special guests in Nashville will be Little Big Town. RELATED: Shania Twain to Perform in Nashville in 2023 Strait told Billboard,”When I […] The post Get Ready – George Strait and Chris Stapleton are Teaming Up for a Nashville Concert in 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 24, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 24 to October 28, 2022. Cheatham County Source The Haunted City of Pegram Recently celebrating 50 years as a city, it is now believed to be a rest stop for those visiting from the other side. In fact, there are those who think it […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 24, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Shania Twain to Perform her First Nashville Concert in Four Years

“Let’s Go Girls!” Shania Twain is coming to Nashville next year for a performance. The last time was back in 2018 when she held a concert at Bridgestone Arena. Sharing, “There’s been a few rumours in the press about what’s coming next from me – It’s been fun to watch 😂 Well I am here […] The post Shania Twain to Perform her First Nashville Concert in Four Years appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli Tour to Make a Stop in Nashville

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new US tour dates for February and May 2023, featuring shows in Nashville, New Orleans, Sunrise, Tampa, Sacramento, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Minneapolis and two dates in Los Angeles returning to the legendary Hollywood Bowl. The tour kicks off on February 9 at Bridgestone Arena with The Nashville Symphony, for […] The post Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli Tour to Make a Stop in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

New York-Based Barbershop, Blind Barber, to Open its First Tennessee Location

SomeraRoad, a real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Nashville and New York, unveiled its final retail tenant for the Antiques building located in the mixed-use district Paseo South Gulch. The new tenant is Blind Barber, a community-hub barber shop and speakeasy focused on high-quality experiences. The concept began in 2010, with Blind Barber […] The post New York-Based Barbershop, Blind Barber, to Open its First Tennessee Location appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! MJ 4 Hope Halloween 4 Hope 5K and Parkinson’s Fun Walk 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, Mt. Juliet, TN Charlie Daniels Park Come out and help benefit: MJ 4 Hope to help those in need in the Mt. Juliet Community. […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Local Comedian Nate Bargatze to Headline Bridgestone Arena

Local comedian, Nate Bargatze, will headline Bridgestone Arena in 2023. Announced on social media, Bargatze shared, “What’s up Nashville! I’m Nate Bargatze and I have some fun news announcement, I’m going to be playing Bridgestone Arena on April 15, 2023. It’s absolutely insane. A lot of you know I’m from Old Hickory so to go […] The post Local Comedian Nate Bargatze to Headline Bridgestone Arena appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an […] The post A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

4 Unique Ways to See Fall Foliage

As the leaves transmute from verdant shades of green into yellows, oranges, reds and browns, it is time to plan a trip to see the beauty of the season. While there are many wonderful places to drive or hike in Middle Tennessee to see the changing leaves, sometimes it is fun to discover a non-traditional […] The post 4 Unique Ways to See Fall Foliage appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Beloved Hall of Fame Sports Reporter Joe Biddle Passes Away

Beloved middle Tennessee sports reporter Joe Biddle passed away at age 78 on Wednesday. He had been a radio personality and sports analyst in the Nashville area since 1979. Biddle was very accomplished and respected in his field. In 2013, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame and in 2016, […] The post Beloved Hall of Fame Sports Reporter Joe Biddle Passes Away appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday

Chuck E. Cheese locations in middle Tennessee will be opening two hours early this Sunday to host a special Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Sunday on Sunday, October 30. The event includes a quieter dining and entertainment environment and dimmed lighting. Sugar-free candy will be provided for kids in costume. The event takes place October 30 from […] The post Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday appeared first on Wilson County Source.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium

The Tennessee Titans today shared renderings of its potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the team and the City of Nashville had reached a proposed agreement for a new, enclosed stadium, which will be discussed by Metro Council […] The post Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC: Road Construction and Lane closures 10-28-11-2,2020

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)  Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will […] The post TRAFFIC: Road Construction and Lane closures 10-28-11-2,2020 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Cameron Mackintosh’s Acclaimed Production of ‘Les Misérables’ Returns to TPAC in January 2023

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, returns to Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall on Jan. 10-15, 2023. Single tickets on sale now at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, […] The post Cameron Mackintosh’s Acclaimed Production of ‘Les Misérables’ Returns to TPAC in January 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

MTSU to Host 40th Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Game

The MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center and the Blue Raider football team are honored to host the 40th Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Football Game – the longest-running in the NCAA! Kick-off versus the Charlotte 49ers is slated for November 12 at 2:30 p.m. Thanks to our partners […] The post MTSU to Host 40th Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Game appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Shop ‘Til You Drop at Mistletoe Merchants 2 at the Farm Bureau Expo Center This December

Come out for the premiere shopping event in the South! Mistletoe Merchants 2 is coming to the Farm Bureau Expo Center (945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon 37087) from December 2-4, 2022! Come shop ’til you drop at Mistletoe Merchants of Nashville! More than 125 merchants will showcase their one-of-a-kind items that you can’t find anywhere […] The post Shop ‘Til You Drop at Mistletoe Merchants 2 at the Farm Bureau Expo Center This December appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Nancy Dianne Russell Young

Nancy Dianne Russell Young passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, she was 75 years old. Dianne was born in Lebanon TN to Fredda O’dell Piercy and Jesse Russell. Her family was her hobby as well as her life’s work. She attended Highland Heights Church of Christ and worked at Bridgestone Tire. Ms. Young is […] The post OBITUARY: Nancy Dianne Russell Young appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Jean Coble McPeak

Mrs. Jean Coble McPeak of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, she was 85 years old. Born February 4, 1937, in Columbia, Tennessee, she is the daughter of the late Sie Coble and Lizzie Stofel Roberts. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in […] The post OBITUARY: Jean Coble McPeak appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy