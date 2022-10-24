Read full article on original website
‘Get the ball, Noah,’ and Igbinoghene did for Dolphins
The NFL career of Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene hasn’t matched his draft position yet. But on his most recent pro snap, the former Auburn standout made a play worthy of any all-star defensive back. A first-round choice in the 2020 NFL Draft, Igbinoghene made the fourth start of...
NFL Thursday night: Baltimore beats Brady, Bucs
Exactly 20 years since the previous time that quarterback Tom Brady played in a third consecutive loss, the Baltimore Ravens gave him an anniversary gift – a third consecutive loss – in the NFL’s Thursday night game for Week 8 of the 2022 season. Brady completed 26-of-44...
Alex Leatherwood returns to Chicago Bears’ active roster
When the Chicago Bears square off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood will be available for the first time since the season-opening game. The Bears restored the former Alabama All-American to their 53-player active roster on Friday after Leatherwood missed six games because of mononucleosis. :
Bucs promote Nolan Turner before Thursday night’s game
When Tampa Bay plays the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, safety Nolan Turner will be on the field as a member of the Buccaneers’ 53-player active roster for the first time. The Bucs signed the former Vestavia Hills High School standout from their practice squad on Thursday. NFL teams...
Bears safety, ESPN have something to say about Mac Jones
Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker and ESPN had things to say about New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Wednesday – Brisker about Jones’ foot and ESPN about a Jones’ pass. In Chicago’s 33-14 victory over the Patriots on Monday night, Brisker was in the vicinity as...
Tom Brady announces he & Gisele Bündchen have divorced
NFL superstar Tom Brady announced Friday that he and wife Gisele Bündchen have divorced after 13 years. Rumors about the status of Brady’s marriage have been part of the public conversation for several months, since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback briefly retired in January before soon after electing to return for a 23rd NFL season, apparently angering Bündchen. The 45-year-old Brady announced Friday on Instagram that he and the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel had recently finalized their divorce.
Joseph Goodman: Watching Bo Nix with bitterness in my heart
Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is playing his way into the conversation for the Heisman Trophy. I mean that sincerely, and without malice, but I know how it’s going to land as college football enters Week 9 of the season. Any mention of Nix, for a lot of people, is going to feel like a fist to the mouth. And by people, I mean Auburn fans in denial about the decline of Auburn football without No.10.
Piedmont QB Jack Hayes sets new AHSAA total offense record as Bulldogs beat Sylacauga
Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes set another AHSAA career record Friday. Hayes set a new career total offense record – breaking the record held by 2019 Mr. Football Kristian Story of Lanett – and accounted for all six Piedmont touchdowns in the 41-20 victory over Sylacauga. Story’s previous record was 13,218 yards.
Texans coach foresees larger role for Christian Harris
Christian Harris made his NFL debut on Sunday, and Houston Texans followers can expect to see a lot more of the former Alabama linebacker now that he’s healthy again. “Who are our best options that we feel like we can be successful with defensively?” Houston coach Lovie Smith said on Monday. “If we think that he’s one of them, we’ll find ways for him to get on the field. I would say Christian Harris is one of those guys, and we found a way to start the process yesterday.
After 13 years, David Robertson returns to World Series
David Robertson’s second time around with the Philadelphia Phillies has turned out better than his first. Robertson and the Phillies open the World Series against the Houston Astros on Friday night, returning the former Paul W. Bryant High School and Alabama standout to the Fall Classic for the first time since 2009, when he won a ring with the New York Yankees.
Lee Corso to miss College GameDay on Saturday due to ‘health issue’
ESPN College GameDay analyst Lee Corso will miss Saturday’s broadcast from Jackson State due to an undisclosed health issue, the network announced Friday. Saturday’s show will be the third this season the 87-year-old Corso has missed, as he unexpectedly sat out the Oct. 1 broadcast from Clemson and then was absent the following week at Kansas because the illness lingered. He returned Oct. 15 at Tennessee, and also filled his regular role at Oregon last week.
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ live stream (10/29): How to watch online, TV, time, Deion Sanders to join
ESPN’s “College GameDay” returns for Week 9 of the college football season, traveling to Jackson, Miss, ahead of Jackson State’s game with Southern on Saturday, Oct. 29. The show will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). The visit is the...
Tennessee football vs. Kentucky: Our final score predictions are in.
Tennessee football will look to stay undefeated during it's matchup against Kentucky on Saturday. After dominating Tennessee-Martin 65-24 last week, the No. 3 Vols (7-0, 3-0) are even with No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0) at the top of the SEC East. The matchup against Kentucky will test Tennessee before facing the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 5. ...
Hawks’ new guard combo looks to hand Bucks first loss
Two of the hottest teams in the NBA’s young season will meet for the first time when the Atlanta Hawks
