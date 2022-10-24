ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

New Restaurant and Bakehouse Opening in Lebanon

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 5 days ago

Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell and the husband-and-wife chef team, Nick & Audra Guidry, announced that a new restaurant and bakehouse will open in Historic Downtown Lebanon.

The Guidry’s are opening their bakery-coffeehouse Slow Hand Bakehouse in late 2022 and the Juniper restaurant in early 2023. Nick and Audra Guidrey are Lebanon residents and the owners of East Nashville’s Pelican & Pig and Slow Hand Bakeshop.

“Recruiting locally-owned, sit-down restaurants to Lebanon continues to be a priority for me.” Mayor Rick Bell said. “When Economic Development Director Sarah Haston and I met with Nick and Audra, we were able to provide them with options in Lebanon for their restaurant and bakehouse. I think the locations they have chosen to invest in will be the right atmosphere for their exceptional restaurant and unique bakehouse.”

Pastry chef Audra Guidry will operate Slow Hand Bakehouse at 111 S. Greenwood Street. The menu will consist of the quality baked goods guests have come to know from Audra, at her East Nashville location, with the addition of laminated pastries like croissants, as well as cakes (both whole and by the slice) and breakfast burritos, biscuit sandwiches, and coffee from NC-based Counterculture Coffee. A holiday-time 2022 opening is currently projected, as the site is turn-key.

“I am inspired by American comfort in my baking style but am driven by technique through my classical pastry training. So, expect things I have become known for such as my take on snack cakes like Swiss rolls and oatmeal cream pies, as well as all the cookies and cakes people know,” said Chef Audra Guidry. “Our coffee menu will consist of brewed coffee and classic espresso-based drinks like cappuccinos and lattes. As with our East Nashville location, all our flavoring syrups will be made in-house. We are focused on being a community space in a modern aesthetic and hope to become a community staple by also offering special-order cakes. In addition, we plan to grow into a limited fresh-baked bread menu and baking classes, including cake decorating, biscuit making, and techniques to improve your home-baking skills.”

Juniper, located at 124 N. College Street in the historic downtown district, will be operated by Chef Nick Guidry. Juniper will focus on the same quality and creativity that garnered Pelican & Pig the East Nashville’s 2019 Restaurant-of-the-Year award. The menu will focus on a coal/wood grill and a wood-fired oven. Expect meats grilled over an open flame with choices of sauces and toppings, composed entrees, house-made pasta, small-format pizzas, craft cocktails, a curated wine list, and more. Construction is underway, and an early 2023 opening is expected.

“Juniper will be a fine-casual dining experience we have all been wanting in Lebanon,” said chef Nick Guidry. “While the menu is still being further developed, guests can navigate through starters like wild boar meatballs, dirty rice arancini, wood-oven-roasted bone marrow, to vegetables like okra and whole-cauliflower roasted in our wood-fired oven. Entrees will range from a few curated pizzas to steakhouse-style cuts of meat grilled over coals, as well as composed dishes and house-made pasta like crawfish ravioli, mushroom agnolotti, and others we are keeping close to our chests until opening.”

For updates follow Slow Hand Bakehouse on Instagram and Facebook @slowhandbakehouse and Juniper @juniper_tn on Instagram and Juniper TN on Facebook.

The post New Restaurant and Bakehouse Opening in Lebanon appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 2

Brian Johnson
4d ago

That's wonderful but how is Lebanon going to accommodate 20 new sets of Townhomes, Apartments and Subdivisions? New Resturants and factories? Traffic is already rough. Wanna try to fix that first before you clog our city up even more?

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! MJ 4 Hope Halloween 4 Hope 5K and Parkinson’s Fun Walk 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, Mt. Juliet, TN Charlie Daniels Park Come out and help benefit: MJ 4 Hope to help those in need in the Mt. Juliet Community. […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 24, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 24 to October 28, 2022. Cheatham County Source The Haunted City of Pegram Recently celebrating 50 years as a city, it is now believed to be a rest stop for those visiting from the other side. In fact, there are those who think it […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 24, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Former Owner and CFO Of Auto Masters Indicted In Multi-Million Dollar Bank Fraud Scheme

NASHVILLE – A 21-count indictment, unsealed today, charges the former owner and the former Chief Financial Officer of Auto Masters with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and other charges related to a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud financial institutions, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Mahan (Mark) Janbakhsh, 47, of […] The post Former Owner and CFO Of Auto Masters Indicted In Multi-Million Dollar Bank Fraud Scheme appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Papa C Pies Raises Money and Grows a Mustache

Chad Collier, the owner of Papa C Pies, is raising money for Barefoot Republic, a Kentucky-based retreat for at-risk kids. Collier is collaborating with Mustaches for Kids and growing out his mustache to raise awareness for the retreat and what they do. In exchange for donations to the campaign, Collier is offering free pies at […] The post Papa C Pies Raises Money and Grows a Mustache appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC: Road Construction and Lane closures 10-28-11-2,2020

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)  Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will […] The post TRAFFIC: Road Construction and Lane closures 10-28-11-2,2020 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Largest Annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay & Pop Culture Convention Takes Place This Weekend

Music City Multi Con is Nashville’s largest annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay, and Pop Culture Convention. The three-day event is taking place October 28-30, 2022 in the 79,000 square foot Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN. Music City Multi Con is the perfect event for the video game, comic, and pop culture […] The post Nashville’s Largest Annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay & Pop Culture Convention Takes Place This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Richard Randolph Peyton M.D.

Richard Randolph Peyton M.D. passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at his home in Lebanon TN. He was born February 3, 1941 in Lafayette, IN. He was the son of Frank Wood Peyton, M.D. and Mary Elizabeth Fouse Peyton. He attended Duke University and received his medical degree from Bowman Gray Medical School […] The post OBITUARY: Richard Randolph Peyton M.D. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Ann Mock Shrum

Ann Mock Shrum, age 65 of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage. Born July 26, 1957, Ann was the daughter of the late Walter Lomax Mock and Martha Opal Crow Mock. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Mock and Ray Barrett; and sister, Janette Sprayberry. […] The post OBITUARY: Ann Mock Shrum appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Video shows burglars attempting to enter house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said you need to keep your doors locked even while you’re at home. Joshua Anthony showed WSMV4 video of what could have been a dangerous situation. Anthony said he was home with all of his lights on at his house on 35th Avenue...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy