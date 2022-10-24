ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Early Voting Underway for State, Federal & Municipal Elections.

By Source Staff
 5 days ago

Early voting is underway for State, Federal and Municipal Elections.

Who is on the Ballot?

Voters will vote for Governor, vote on four amendments, vote for U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate and Tennessee House of Representatives. Some counties also have municipal races.

Check the GoVoteTN app to see the races on your ballot. Search by voter or search by address to access your ballot.

When Can I Vote?

Early Voting runs Monday to Saturday until Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Voters are encouraged to take advantage of Tennessee’s early voting period.

Find your early voting and Election Day polling place and hours in the GoVoteTN app .

Proposed Constitutional Amendments

Click here to view the four proposed Constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 8, 2022, ballot directly after the candidates for governor.

What ID is Required When Voting?

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day must bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

Learn more about what types of ID are acceptable here or call the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959.

How can I Check the Status of my Absentee By-Mail Ballot?

The Secretary of State’s Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker tool allows voters to track the status of their absentee by-mail ballot.

The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Thursday, July 28.

You must mail your ballot in time for your county election commission to receive it no later than the close of polls on Election Day.  You must return your ballot by mail (USPS, FedEx, UPS, etc.). Hand delivery or handing it to a poll worker during early voting or on Election Day is not permitted.

Learn more about voting absentee by-mail .

Download the GoVoteTN App for Election Information

The easiest way for Tennessee voters to find Election Day information is through the free GoVoteTN app . Find early voting and Election Day voting locations, as well as hours of operation, view your sample ballot and much more with the GoVoteTN app available online or for free in the App Store or Google Play .

Click on the following links for election information in your county:

The post Early Voting Underway for State, Federal & Municipal Elections. appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

