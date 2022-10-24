Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Saturday Tips
Bravemansgame is taken to come out on top in another edition of his series of battles with Ahoy Senor in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. The pair earned exactly the same rating in productive first seasons over fences last year, emerging as two of the best staying novice chasers around. The Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame came out on top when they met in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton, a track which never looked likely to suit Ahoy Senor and he proceeded to make several jumping errors.
SkySports
Race of the Day: What's The Story difficult to beat off the front in competitive Southwell heat
At The Races expert Alan Thomson is back with another verdict on Friday's big race, this time coming on a competitive evening card at Southwell. The Nottinghamshire circuit threw up more than its fair share of course specialists on the old Fibresand surface but that advantage was neutered with the installation of a speedier Tapeta surface.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Barrichello too quick on chasing debut for Donald McCain team?
Owners Group and Donald McCain could have a decent chasing prospect on their hands with Barrichello making his fencing debut at Uttoxeter this afternoon. 3.40 Uttoxeter - McCain sends intriguing chase prospect. Barrichello won on four occasions last season for the Donald McCain team, including at Listed level, and makes...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ralph Beckett keen to test Kinross in Breeders' Cup Mile
Kinross will bid to crown an excellent campaign by securing his third successive Group One victory in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland on Saturday week. Following back-to-back Group Two wins at York and Doncaster, Ralph Beckett's charge broke his top-level duck in the Prix de la Foret on Arc day at ParisLongchamp - and followed up just 13 days later in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot.
SkySports
Alex Hammond blog: A triple crown contender in Auguste Rodin, Goshen at Ascot and more!
Sky Sports Racing presenter Alex Hammond looks back at Auguste Rodin last Saturday and looks ahead to an excellent weekend at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing. Before we focus on this weekend's excellent jumping, let me tell you about something that happened to me on Saturday that doesn't happen very often.
SkySports
Worcester Warriors: Steve Diamond part of bid to rescue club from administration
Former Worcester Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond has launched a bid to rescue the club from administration and restore it to the Gallagher Premiership within the next four years. Diamond is leading a consortium, Sixways Village, which also includes former Leicester chief executive Simon Cohen, and hopes to achieve...
SkySports
Race of the Day: Kitty's Light could gain deserved success for Christian Williams team at Ascot
Sky Sports Racing presenter Mike Cattermole is back with his race of the day, taking aim at the £100,000 Bateaux London Gold Cup, live on Sky Sports Racing. The £100,000 Bateaux London Gold Cup over three miles tops the bill as Ascot welcomes the return of NH racing for its new season.
SkySports
PDC Women's Series: Lisa Ashton has already made it to Alexandra Palace, but who will join her?
With Lisa Ashton already assured of a World Championship return, it's crunch time at the PDC Women's Series this weekend with Fallon Sherrock under pressure in second spot. Ashton tops the current standings after 16 events, although Greaves' sensational four wins in Hildesheim in August have moved her into fourth spot behind Sherrock and Aileen de Graaf.
SkySports
Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Bristol Rovers: Hosts let lead slip in draw and miss chance to close gap on Ipswich
Sheffield Wednesday missed a chance to significantly close the gap on second-placed Ipswich as they surrendered the lead to draw 1-1 at home to Bristol Rovers. Goalkeeper David Stockdale came to the Owls' rescue early on, saving from Aaron Collins who was through on goal following a defensive lapse. At...
SkySports
Wasps' 2022/23 Gallagher Premiership suspension confirmed | RFU: 'Encouraging progress re new buyer'
Wasps, who already had their relegation to the Championship confirmed due to going into administration and were temporarily suspended, will now not feature for the remainder of the Premiership campaign. The club were placed into administration early last week and immediately ceased trading. All previously contracted players and staff departed...
SkySports
Karen Carney, Eni Aluko, Katie Chapman are latest Women's Super League Hall of Fame inductees
Karen Carney, Eni Aluko and Katie Chapman have become the latest inductees into the Women's Super League Hall of Fame. The three England internationals have been recognised for their contribution to the growth of the women's game, both on and off the pitch. They follow in the footsteps of Fara...
Comments / 0