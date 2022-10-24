ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Saturday Tips

Bravemansgame is taken to come out on top in another edition of his series of battles with Ahoy Senor in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. The pair earned exactly the same rating in productive first seasons over fences last year, emerging as two of the best staying novice chasers around. The Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame came out on top when they met in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton, a track which never looked likely to suit Ahoy Senor and he proceeded to make several jumping errors.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ralph Beckett keen to test Kinross in Breeders' Cup Mile

Kinross will bid to crown an excellent campaign by securing his third successive Group One victory in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland on Saturday week. Following back-to-back Group Two wins at York and Doncaster, Ralph Beckett's charge broke his top-level duck in the Prix de la Foret on Arc day at ParisLongchamp - and followed up just 13 days later in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot.
Worcester Warriors: Steve Diamond part of bid to rescue club from administration

Former Worcester Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond has launched a bid to rescue the club from administration and restore it to the Gallagher Premiership within the next four years. Diamond is leading a consortium, Sixways Village, which also includes former Leicester chief executive Simon Cohen, and hopes to achieve...
PDC Women's Series: Lisa Ashton has already made it to Alexandra Palace, but who will join her?

With Lisa Ashton already assured of a World Championship return, it's crunch time at the PDC Women's Series this weekend with Fallon Sherrock under pressure in second spot. Ashton tops the current standings after 16 events, although Greaves' sensational four wins in Hildesheim in August have moved her into fourth spot behind Sherrock and Aileen de Graaf.

