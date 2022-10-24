Audacy's Alternalido playlist for October 23 ft. Ed Maverick, Ambizius and La Élite

Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.

This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 11PM-12AM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS .

Listen to Canyon Cody's Alternalido Playlist

Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations, including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, and ALT 94.9 in San Diego.

This week's Alternalido playlist for Sunday, October 23:

Semana Santa - Cada Vez Más Lejos

Tourista - Explotar Contigo

La Paloma - No es una broma

La Élite - Todos Me Miran Mal

Son Rompe Pera - Pajaro Cenzontle

C. Tangana ft Ed Maverick - Párteme La Cara

Alvaro Diaz - Ramona Flowers

Clara Cava ft Lautaro Lopez - Curriculum Completo

Vosotras Veréis - Que Te Vaya Mal

Ambizius - Prioridades

Conttra - clubdefans80

Sexy Pigeon & Renee - DAMN!

Kali Uchis and SZA - fue mejor (Twin Palms Remix)

Buscabulla - Cantares

dani - Códigos

Ivan - Si Nos Volvemos A Encontrar Song

