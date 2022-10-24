Steelers players critical of offense, need more splash plays

MIAMI (93.7 The Fan) – In the first two drives of the game, the Dolphins had six plays of 10-yards or more. It took the Steelers until the third quarter to get a sixth play of 10-yards or more. Such is the frustration of the Steelers offense.

“We need more splash,” said Steelers receiver Chase Claypool. “We need bigger plays. We need to go down the field a little bit. We got to go down the field.”

The lack of splash is evident in Kenny Pickett’s 5.8-yard completion average. It’s evident in George Pickens leading the team averaging 13 yards a catch, that is 41st in the NFL. It’s evident in only the Cardinals having fewer plays of 40-plus yards than the Steelers.

“I think we need more go-balls,” Claypool said. “We got playmakers, I haven’t had a go-ball all year. George needs more, Diontae needs more.”

Then come the interesting comment where Claypool seems to throw the blame at Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada by saying he’s not doing that.

“I’m not saying that’s on the play-calling,” Claypool said. “We need to find a way to scheme that up. The defense is dropping its corners, we aren’t going to get go balls.”

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin would back up that last sentence and there is validity to that. It goes back to the lack of a run game, if there is no fear of the run, you don’t need as many at or near the box.

“It just depends on the contour of the coverage is,” Tomlin said. “We are a collective. We have a group of capable playmakers, sometimes coverage dictates where the ball goes.”

“I understand the nature of the question, those are the type of questions when you lose. We are not focused on answering them. We are focusing on doing what is needed to win.”

Tomlin said he thought Pickett was ‘highly competitive’ and that he made some plays but he, nor the team, made enough. Claypool would agree and didn’t throw it on Pickett.

“He’s doing everything he can with the opportunities given him,” Claypool said. “It’s a little harder to score when it’s a 10-15 play drive because everything has to go right when you are nickel and diming and getting five yards a play. Sometimes we just want to go score, now. A chunk play, 30-40 yards, then we don’t need the extra 15 plays.”

Pickett was first to take the blame for his three interceptions. He said he will quickly go back to work to fix that. He said you can’t have turnovers and expect to win. Pickens says he believes they just need to keep working. Besides Buffalo, they’ve been in all the games they lost, it’s just a play here or there.

To quote a former Western PA HS coach when asked about moral victories-‘that warm feeling ain’t going to pay the gas bill’.

“I feel like I’ve heard that every week, how close are we,” Claypool said. “I think it’s too late in the season to be close to anything. If we are close, we have to get there.”