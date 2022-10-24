ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers players critical of offense, need more splash plays

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOqtA_0ikCshby00

MIAMI (93.7 The Fan) – In the first two drives of the game, the Dolphins had six plays of 10-yards or more. It took the Steelers until the third quarter to get a sixth play of 10-yards or more. Such is the frustration of the Steelers offense.

“We need more splash,” said Steelers receiver Chase Claypool. “We need bigger plays. We need to go down the field a little bit. We got to go down the field.”

The lack of splash is evident in Kenny Pickett’s 5.8-yard completion average. It’s evident in George Pickens leading the team averaging 13 yards a catch, that is 41st in the NFL. It’s evident in only the Cardinals having fewer plays of 40-plus yards than the Steelers.

“I think we need more go-balls,” Claypool said. “We got playmakers, I haven’t had a go-ball all year. George needs more, Diontae needs more.”

Then come the interesting comment where Claypool seems to throw the blame at Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada by saying he’s not doing that.

“I’m not saying that’s on the play-calling,” Claypool said. “We need to find a way to scheme that up. The defense is dropping its corners, we aren’t going to get go balls.”

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin would back up that last sentence and there is validity to that. It goes back to the lack of a run game, if there is no fear of the run, you don’t need as many at or near the box.

“It just depends on the contour of the coverage is,” Tomlin said. “We are a collective. We have a group of capable playmakers, sometimes coverage dictates where the ball goes.”

“I understand the nature of the question, those are the type of questions when you lose. We are not focused on answering them. We are focusing on doing what is needed to win.”

Tomlin said he thought Pickett was ‘highly competitive’ and that he made some plays but he, nor the team, made enough.  Claypool would agree and didn’t throw it on Pickett.

“He’s doing everything he can with the opportunities given him,” Claypool said. “It’s a little harder to score when it’s a 10-15 play drive because everything has to go right when you are nickel and diming and getting five yards a play. Sometimes we just want to go score, now. A chunk play, 30-40 yards, then we don’t need the extra 15 plays.”

Pickett was first to take the blame for his three interceptions. He said he will quickly go back to work to fix that. He said you can’t have turnovers and expect to win.  Pickens says he believes they just need to keep working. Besides Buffalo, they’ve been in all the games they lost, it’s just a play here or there.

To quote a former Western PA HS coach when asked about moral victories-‘that warm feeling ain’t going to pay the gas bill’.

“I feel like I’ve heard that every week, how close are we,” Claypool said. “I think it’s too late in the season to be close to anything. If we are close, we have to get there.”

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Steelers have found a successor for longtime starter

What at the time seemed like a bargain signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the most important players on Mike Tomlin’s defense. Especially during the absence of T.J. Watt, the Steelers have had to turn elsewhere to bring back their usual old-school identity built on competent defense. Only this time, they’ve found it inside rather than on the edge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Chase Claypool Opens Up About Steelers Offensive Woes

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn't getting any better. This week, they'll shut down the opportunity for Calvin Austin to return and look to change something - anything - to find a spark before the bye week. Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't feel like there's a major issue with this group...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Big-Name Injury Updates, Penguins Notes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Philadelphia Flyers snagged a former New York Islanders first-round pick off waivers, the Vancouver Canucks hit the NHL trade block for a center from the Boston Bruins, Jakob Chychrun suffered a setback in his rehab chilling those NHL trade rumors, and we have a few Pittsburgh Penguins injury updates.
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy