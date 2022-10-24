Riverhounds advance to next round after 10-kick shootout

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds advanced to the the conference semifinals after they knocked off Birmingham Legion FC on penalty kicks, 8-7.

It was only the second time they had advanced from a shootout in club history. The first coming in the 2013 U.S. Open Cup.

After being down 1-0 in the second half, Edward Kizza scored the tying goal in the 89th minute of regulation.

The Legion retook the lead nine minutes into extra time and Kizza would score his second goal of the game tying the match 2-2 as they headed to penalty kicks.

After the teams traded saves and conversions through nine kicks, the man of the hour Kizza scored the game winner advancing the Hounds to the next round.

Goalkeeper Jahmali Waite finished with a career-high seven saves during the match and an additional three stops in the shootout.

The Hounds will face top-seeded Louisville City FC in the semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.