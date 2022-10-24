Many voters only focus on presidential elections when, in reality, it is state and local elections that have a larger impact on our daily lives. The importance of down-ballot elections is evident this year in Michigan, where voters will vote on everything from the governor to two of the University of Michigan Regents and a proposal to legalize abortion in Michigan. These elections are even more crucial given the dangerous anti-choice election deniers on the ballot for some of Michigan’s key elected positions. They are too important for young people to sit out, especially with important issues around abortion rights and preserving the integrity of our democratic institutions. That is why students need to use their voices and vote to play an active role in shaping the future that we want to see.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO