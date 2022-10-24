Read full article on original website
Thousands of crybabies sign petition to remove ‘House of the Dragon’ head writer before season 2
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘House of the Dragon’ season one. On today’s episode of ‘this is why we can’t have nice things’, we present you with a petition undersigned by a 2000-strong group of people with such severe PTSD over the latter few Game of Thrones seasons that they would see House of the Dragon writer Sara Hess lose her job over one scene they took issue with.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ legend vows he will never return as ‘Star Wars’ mind-blowing Yoda secret, revealed is
David Tennant might be back to lead us through the television institution’s 60th anniversary, but another Doctor Who icon has vehemently ruled out a return as their own incarnation of the Time Lord. Elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere, the latest Star Wars show has left fans reeling as a minor detail has inadvertently turned our understanding of Yoda on its head, while cinephiles are still failing to reach a consensus about a hugely divisive movie a full decade on.
HBO Max is set to lose one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made in November
As the spooktacular month of October draws near its end, corporations and companies alike are preparing for the ever-popular holiday season, which includes rolling out the red carpet for an abundance of Christmas movies and television shows. But before Mariah Carey and her Christmas anthem defrost for the winter, streaming services like HBO Max are eager for fans to enjoy an iconic horror franchise for a few more weeks, before the notable genre franchise is removed from the service in November.
A brilliantly chilling horror considered one of the best of the year returns to terrify on streaming
Horror is undoubtedly an ever-popular genre that keeps viewers coming back for more, and with a year as groundbreaking for horror as 2022, it’s certainly no major shock that genre fanatics have been eager for a particular spooky feature to make its long-awaited debut on streaming — and that would be in reference to Barbarian.
Latest Sci-Fi News: The internet realizes something mindblowing about one of the most popular sci-fi movies and ‘Star Wars’ fans remain salty over this reunion
Hollywood has been recycling stories that work since forever, so it should hardly come off as a surprise anymore when you suddenly realize two very different flicks at first glance could pass off as one another in an alternate reality. But it seems as though even knowing this principle doesn’t usually prepare cinephiles for some of the weirdest genre-defying parallels in the industry.
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
‘Secret Invasion’ accidentally reveals Emilia Clarke’s pivotal MCU role
Marvel Studios is having a horrendous time with leaks at the moment, with today’s major Secret Invasion bombshell marking the third day in a row that one of the studio’s major projects has seen sensitive information make its way online ahead of time. First it was the teaser...
Kanye West somehow manages to find humor in his career suicide by cutting ties with himself
Ye is now radioactive. After a slew of antisemitic ramblings, the companies he was partnered with have dropped him like a hot rock. Adidas, Balenciaga, TJ Maxx, Christies, Foot Locker, Gap, Vogue, and talent agencies UTA and CAA have all announced they’ll either no longer work with him or stock Yeezy-brand products. On top of all that, his controversial Donda Academy is now closed “with immediate effect”.
‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ lands a release date
It’s time to pack your bags and saddle up because Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has an official release date. The next installment of the Dutton family story is set to kick off on Dec. 18 on Paramount Plus. Deadline revealed the exciting news this afternoon, and while fans anticipated a December debut, we can now officially mark that date on our calendars and cancel any plans. After all, you can’t get between a fan and their Dutton origin story.
David Tennant might be back, but this former Doctor Who has absolutely zero interest in returning
Doctor Who fans are currently on cloud nine following the confirmation that David Tennant is the Fourteenth Doctor. He’s returning just in time to lead a trilogy of specials to come in 2023 for the never-ending, sci-fi series’ 60th anniversary. Although Tennant is clearly more than happy to return as the Time Lord, another former Doctor has made it abundantly clear he has no interest whatsoever in setting foot in the TARDIS once more.
An underrated sci-fi flop everyone forgets is part of a beloved franchise shoots for the streaming stars
Robin Williams’ Jumanji endures as a beloved family favorite, but the nascent franchise got injected with a massive new lease of life when Dwayne Johnson dusted off the property, retooled it as a blockbuster adventure saga, and steered Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level to a combined box office gross of almost $2 billion. And yet, Zathura remains unfairly overlooked, underrated, and ignored as part of the overall mythology.
Netflix’s newest serial killer thriller reaching #1 in 58 countries reinforces an unhealthy obsession
As if we needed any more proof that modern audiences can’t get enough of serial killer stories, Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story recently became one of Netflix’s biggest-ever original episodic offerings despite being received with critical indifference and no shortage of backlash. The platform is at it again in short order, too, with The Good Nurse flying out of the blocks after premiering this past Wednesday.
Wolverine’s return in ‘Deadpool 3’ was Hugh Jackman’s idea, and he’s explained why he went back on his word
Most of us have been operating under the impression that Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 was down to Ryan Reynolds, given that the star and producer of the R-rated threequel has hardly been shy in voicing his love and admiration for the man who also happens to be his online arch-nemesis.
Rosario Dawson is totally down for a team-up with her Hollywood look-alike
There are plenty of celebrities out there that seem to have their own look-alike working within the industry. Celebrities who look so similar they could be related are actually not that uncommon in Tinseltown, with notable mentions being Isla Fisher and Amy Adams, Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill, and Kiera Knightly and Natalie Portman, with the last pair having once looked so similar that one played the others double in the 00’s Star Wars trilogy. One fan picked up on the resemblance of another two Hollywood leading ladies and would love to see them star in a film together.
‘I’m not dead!’ MCU star addresses unexpected absence from one of Phase Five’s biggest films
The lineup of familiar villains and anti-heroes confirmed to be making up the roster of the MCU’s Thunderbolts, as first revealed at September’s D23 expo, contains a handful of heavy-hitters, but there’s one character who’s conspicuous for their absence. While the team includes the likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), there’s currently no indication if a fixture of the group from the comics could likewise appear.
Review: ‘The Devil’s Hour’ has the makings of an unsettlingly addictive slow-burning creepshow
Trying to get a handle on a slow-burning mystery without discovering how it ends is a tough task, but there’s more than enough eerie atmosphere, impeccable acting, and nerve-shredding tension on display throughout the first two episodes of The Devil’s Hour to recommend that those with a penchant for thrillers that nudge themselves into horror territory stick around to see how the story resolves itself when all six drop on Prime Video tomorrow.
A far-fetched and unfairly forgotten thriller unravels a lethal streaming conspiracy
One subgenre dangerously close to being lost forever that we’d love to see more from is the mid budget studio-backed thriller packed with a star-studded cast that’s geared towards older audiences. It was all the rage in the 1980s and 90s before slowly receding from the spotlight, with 1999 gem Arlington Road one of the most underrated examples to come along before the turn of the millennium.
All of Helaena Targaryen’s riddles/visions/premonitions in ‘House of the Dragon,’ explained
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season one. Aemond and Aegon get a lot of spotlight in House of the Dragon, but that doesn’t mean we should ignore their sister Helaena Targaryen. If anything, she should be given more attention because her words, which might seem like nonsense at first, portend major events in season one, and those yet to come.
Henry Cavill looking forward to bringing an ‘enormously joyful Superman’ to the big screen
Henry Cavill has responded about his return to the DCU after his cameo appearance in Black Adam‘s post-credit scene. Luckily for fans, it’s a positive one as the actor is keen to play the famous DC superhero again. In an interview with 92nd Street Y, Cavill told Josh...
Canceled ‘The Batman’ spinoff writer thinks he might’ve dodged a bullet
Another day, another DC employee dishing on how chaotic it is to work for the studio. Matt Reeves’ Batverse might be going full-steam ahead, with Warner Bros. Discovery moving forward with various spinoff projects based on Robert Pattinson’s acclaimed debut in The Batman, but not everything connected to this latest reboot of the Dark Knight has turned to gold. Case in point, the axed Gotham P.D. HBO Max series.
