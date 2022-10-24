Read full article on original website
Black Bear season wraps in Missouri for second year
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26, 2022. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 28th, 2022
(Statewide) -- The latest information from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire state of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions. More than 42-percent report severe or exceptional drought conditions. The monitor shows a new area of extreme drought – from southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau down to Portageville. Parts of southwest Missouri are still experiencing extreme drought, but it does not appear to be as widespread as last week. A line from the Kansas City area all the way over to central Missouri’s Boone County continues to have extreme drought conditions. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says while this week’s rain was much needed and appreciated, the long-term effects of the drought are still being felt by landowners and farmers. The agency says it needs those affected to continue to report local conditions.
There is a town called Frankenstein in Missouri
Halloween is upon us and so it is time for me to investigate a town in Missouri that you think would embrace the spooky holiday full on. Welcome to Frankenstein, Missouri, not home to Dr. Frankenstein or his monster...sadly. If you didn't know there is a town in Missouri known...
KCTV 5
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund aimed to attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages throughout the state was announced Friday by Governor Mike Parson. The scholarship will pay $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending...
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
westkentuckystar.com
Illinois mountain lion captured, will be shipped to sanctuary
After several days of GPS tracking and observing a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources made the decision Friday to tranquilize the animal and transport it to a wildlife sanctuary. Wildlife experts and the Springfield Police Department determined that the cougar that...
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
KMBC.com
Retired conservation worker raises concerns about certain Missouri unstaffed shooting ranges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A former Missouri Department of Conservation worker is raising safety concerns about an unstaffed shooting range near Marshall, along with other concerns at certain shooting ranges across the state, after years of trying to raise the issues internally with department officials. Meanwhile, a top conservation...
Amusement Nightmare: Six Patrons, One Employee Injured As Ride Derails At Missouri Park
Six patrons and one employee were taken to the hospital after being injured when a ride at a Missouri amusement park derailed from its track, Radar has learned.Silver Dollar City announced on Oct. 26 that the Silver Dollar Line Stream Train derailed from its track, injuring seven people. The amusement park stated that on-site paramedics treated the injured people before they were taken to the hospital for further treatment."At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for the guest and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders," Silver Dollar City stated on Twitter.The amusement park also...
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
History of Missouri mass and school shootings
ST. LOUIS – A deadly school shooting Monday in St. Louis is one of several mass shootings that have happened in Missouri in recent years. EducationWeek has been tracking school shootings since 2018. The shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is the most recent school shooting on record.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
See Inside a Tiny Barn Cabin with Lake in the Middle of Missouri
Would you like to get away from it all without really having to travel that far? I found an option in the middle of Missouri. It's a unique structure that is part cabin, part barn and part tiny home and you really can stay in it. This unique "Cabin by...
One dead, three injured in Missouri bridge collapse
Constructions crews were working on the bridge, which had been closed to traffic, when the deadly accident occurred. KSHB's Dan Cohen reports.Oct. 27, 2022.
Rent or own a home in Missouri? You may qualify to get some money
Money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding.
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCTV 5
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating Friday morning road rage incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that involved shots fired on I-35 southbound near Brighton Avenue and NE Chouteau Trafficway. According to MSHP, the driver of a black Dodge Charger with red stripes and an unknown temporary tag exchanged gunfire...
Missouri Teacher Died Monday as She Was Protecting Her Students
What was and is a scene of tragedy Monday at a St. Louis school as a shooter killed 2 is now also a story of heroism. Multiple reports say that one of the 2 killed Monday was a Missouri teacher who saved many students lives while losing her own. As...
‘I’ll be doggone!’ Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 prize
A Missouri Lottery player had quite the shock after winning a $100,000 top prize on a “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket.
