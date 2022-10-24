(Statewide) -- The latest information from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire state of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions. More than 42-percent report severe or exceptional drought conditions. The monitor shows a new area of extreme drought – from southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau down to Portageville. Parts of southwest Missouri are still experiencing extreme drought, but it does not appear to be as widespread as last week. A line from the Kansas City area all the way over to central Missouri’s Boone County continues to have extreme drought conditions. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says while this week’s rain was much needed and appreciated, the long-term effects of the drought are still being felt by landowners and farmers. The agency says it needs those affected to continue to report local conditions.

