Missouri State

Black Bear season wraps in Missouri for second year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26, 2022. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters...
Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 28th, 2022

(Statewide) -- The latest information from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire state of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions. More than 42-percent report severe or exceptional drought conditions. The monitor shows a new area of extreme drought – from southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau down to Portageville. Parts of southwest Missouri are still experiencing extreme drought, but it does not appear to be as widespread as last week. A line from the Kansas City area all the way over to central Missouri’s Boone County continues to have extreme drought conditions. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says while this week’s rain was much needed and appreciated, the long-term effects of the drought are still being felt by landowners and farmers. The agency says it needs those affected to continue to report local conditions.
There is a town called Frankenstein in Missouri

Halloween is upon us and so it is time for me to investigate a town in Missouri that you think would embrace the spooky holiday full on. Welcome to Frankenstein, Missouri, not home to Dr. Frankenstein or his monster...sadly. If you didn't know there is a town in Missouri known...
Illinois mountain lion captured, will be shipped to sanctuary

After several days of GPS tracking and observing a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources made the decision Friday to tranquilize the animal and transport it to a wildlife sanctuary. Wildlife experts and the Springfield Police Department determined that the cougar that...
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
Amusement Nightmare: Six Patrons, One Employee Injured As Ride Derails At Missouri Park

Six patrons and one employee were taken to the hospital after being injured when a ride at a Missouri amusement park derailed from its track, Radar has learned.Silver Dollar City announced on Oct. 26 that the Silver Dollar Line Stream Train derailed from its track, injuring seven people. The amusement park stated that on-site paramedics treated the injured people before they were taken to the hospital for further treatment."At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for the guest and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders," Silver Dollar City stated on Twitter.The amusement park also...
History of Missouri mass and school shootings

ST. LOUIS – A deadly school shooting Monday in St. Louis is one of several mass shootings that have happened in Missouri in recent years. EducationWeek has been tracking school shootings since 2018. The shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is the most recent school shooting on record.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
