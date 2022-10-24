Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
magnoliareporter.com
SAU takes volleyball victory from UAM
MONTICELLO – Southern Arkansas sophomore outside hitter Landry Rogers recorded her 26th career match with double figure kills, and classmate Anna Crittenden followed with 14 kills as SAU earned its sixth volleyball win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Arkansas-Monticello on Tuesday night. The Muleriders move to...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia ruins De Queen's Homecoming
Magnolia beat De Queen on Friday night to keep the Panthers’ playoff hopes alive. Magnolia (3-3 Class 5A-South, 6-3 overall) spoiled De Queen’s Homecoming with a 40-0 victory against the winless Leopards. Magnolia, after stopping De Queen’s opening drive, took possession at the Leopards 48 after a punt....
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations by county for week ended Tuesday, October 25
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 25, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. AJS Multi Services LLC, Nicole Bolt, 2911 Columbia Road 1, Stamps filed 10/18/22. Union. Tha Frazier's Xl LLC, Tameka Yuvette Green, 703 Cherry St., El Dorado filed 10/17/22.
magnoliareporter.com
Bridgette Sharnell Nicole Carey
Bridgette Sharnell Nicole Carey, 40, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at U.A.M.S. in Little Rock. Sister Bridgette Sharnell Nicole Carey was born on September 25, 1982 in Magnolia to Sharon Carey-White and Robert Gentry Jr. Bridgette (“Minnie,” as we called her) was a member of St. Phillip...
magnoliareporter.com
Walnut Hill Communications Endowed Scholarship established at UAHT
Walnut Hill Communications recently donated $20,000 to establish the Walnut Hill Communications Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Preference for the scholarship is given to a student with the greatest unmet need from Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Nevada, or Columbia counties. “We have several employees who...
magnoliareporter.com
Dorothy Elease Green Wilson
Dorothy Elease Green Wilson passed from this earth Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her home in Mount Holly. She was born July 16, 1934, in Dubach, LA to Jesse and Ollie Tucker Green. She was a homemaker and loved keeping a tidy home for her husband and children. She was...
magnoliareporter.com
Standard Lithium now says many lithium production plants possible in Union-Columbia-Lafayette region
Standard Lithium Ltd. has provided an update on its commercial development activities in El Dorado. The Hydroxide Pilot plant was designed and constructed by a third-party global water and process technology vendor earlier in 2022, and was successfully installed and commissioned in early October at the Project site. The technology is housed in a self-contained unit and takes the lithium chloride feed produced by the company’s existing Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Demonstration Plant; it then converts this feed directly into a lithium hydroxide solution using a novel ion-exchange process.
magnoliareporter.com
Emerson Elementary earns National Blue Ribbon School Award
Next month, Emerson Elementary Principal Jennifer Kyle and a 4th-grade teacher will be traveling to Washington, D.C., to receive the school’s National Blue Ribbon School Award for exemplary high performance from the U.S. Department of Education. Kyle received notice of the school’s national award win recently and admits she...
magnoliareporter.com
ABC approves change of manager for Magnolia Country Club
The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board issued a change of manager permit October 12 to the Magnolia Country Club, 1711 Hwy 79 South in Magnolia, according to postings on the ABC website. According to the report, this was in the private club Class A-wet county and combination of restaurant beer and...
magnoliareporter.com
Sharp new branch manager for Peoples Bank
Leslie Sharp, assistant vice president-Lending at Peoples Bank, has been promoted to branch manager of the Lakewood Banking Center. In her new role she will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the branch in addition to her loan officer duties. "Leslie is a professional and caring community banker. Her...
magnoliareporter.com
Tetra Technologies prepares to discuss quarterly financials
Tetra Technologies, Inc., will release third quarter 2022 results after the closing of the market on Monday, October 31. On November 1, Tetra will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Brady M. Murphy, president and CEO, and Elijio V. Serrano, senior vice president and CFO, will host the call.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County has 16 active COVID-19 cases
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose by four on Friday, to a total of 16, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County enjoyed a second consecutive day of no active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,370. Total Active Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
Union County has second COVID-19 death in two days
Union County recorded its 195th COVID-19 death on Thursday, the second death in two days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County became the only county in the five-county area of South Arkansas to have no active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,365.
magnoliareporter.com
Union County records 194th COVID-19 fatality
Union County has suffered its 194th COVID-19 death, the Arkansas Department of Health said on Wednesday. Case numbers in the five-county area of South Arkansas were generally lower. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,357. Total Active Cases: 12, down two since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,243. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
Myers receives three-year sentence in child battering case
Trying her best not to break down into tears, Madison Myers, 21, found guilty of battering a toddler at a Magnolia daycare this spring, apologized in court last week and said how sorry she was for her actions. Myers was sentenced to three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections...
Comments / 0