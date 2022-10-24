Anthony Rizzo proves value as Yankees future now up in the air

The most experienced playoff bat in the Yankees lineup delivered a much-needed source of offense Sunday night.

But it still wasn’t enough to extend their season, and now Anthony Rizzo faces an uncertain future in pinstripes.

Rizzo drove in a pair of runs and scored another, but the Astros still came back to beat the Yankees 6-5 and finish off an ALCS sweep in The Bronx .

The veteran first baseman went 2-for-3 with a double, hit by pitch, two RBIs and a run scored in his 49th career playoff game. His eight RBIs this postseason led the Yankees and accounted for a solid chunk of more than a quarter of the 29 combined as a team across nine playoff games.

But due in large part to a lack of production around him, Rizzo’s offseason began earlier than expected. And with it comes a decision on his future with the Yankees, as the 33-year-old holds a $16 million player option for next season.

Anthony Rizzo records an RBI single in the fourth inning. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

“At this point, my wife and I will sit down with my agents and we’ll talk about all that,” Rizzo said. “But I’ve told them since signing the deal we’re not going to talk about it until after the season. Now in the next few weeks, it’s time to talk about it.”

Rizzo was not interested in discussing what would factor into that decision.

“We just got swept in the ALCS, so the business side of it right now is so far away,” Rizzo said. “It’s all about competing. It just sucks right now.”

Rizzo played 130 games during the regular season, batting .224 with 32 home runs and an .817 OPS, but he also dealt with back issues at two different points of the season. The second led to a stint on the injured list because of headaches stemming from an epidural to treat his back injury.

The Yankees brought Rizzo over from the Cubs in a trade at last year’s deadline before he entered free agency last offseason. The Yankees passed up the chance to acquire another first baseman and then shortly after the lockout ended, re-signed Rizzo to a two-year, $32 million contract — the second year being a player option, putting Rizzo’s future with the club in his own hands.

On Sunday, he nearly did enough to help extend their playoff run. He was hit by a pitch in the first inning and eventually came around to score. In the second inning, he went the other way for an RBI double that pushed the Yankees’ lead to 3-0.

Then in the fourth, after the Astros had taken the lead, Rizzo singled to center field to tie the game at four.