ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Put on your favorite Halloween Costume, grab your friends and come party with the community and staff at Oaklands Mansion. They will have a live band, light appetizers, spooky cocktails, and creepy tours of the mansion. There will be two costume contests. Best Costume for an individual and Best Couples Costume. Tickets are limited, so get yours before they are gone!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Papa C Pies Raises Money and Grows a Mustache

Chad Collier, the owner of Papa C Pies, is raising money for Barefoot Republic, a Kentucky-based retreat for at-risk kids. Collier is collaborating with Mustaches for Kids and growing out his mustache to raise awareness for the retreat and what they do. In exchange for donations to the campaign, Collier...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Hayley Williams of Paramore Opens Salon in Nashville

Lead singer of Franklin-based Paramore, Hayley Williams, has opened a hair salon in Nashville called Fruits. Sharing the news earlier this month on social media, Willams stated,”@fruitshairlab coming soon to Nashville !!!! This has been 2 years in the making for @colormebrian and I. Cannot wait to welcome the curious and courageous into this space in a couple more weeks. We’re almost there! So much to say… more details later.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

MTSU to Host 40th Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Game

The MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center and the Blue Raider football team are honored to host the 40th Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Football Game – the longest-running in the NCAA! Kick-off versus the Charlotte 49ers is slated for November 12 at 2:30 p.m. Thanks to our partners at Mid-South Ford Dealers and the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center, this day will be filled with events and activities to honor and recognize our veterans, current service members, and their families.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: E. (Ernest) Wayne Lewis

E. (Ernest) Wayne Lewis went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 23, 2022, surrounded by his family. Wayne was born in Lenox, Georgia July 17, 1943 to Ernest and Louise (Wiley) Lewis. He was a minister in the Church of the Nazarene for 25 years...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Celebrate the Halloween Festival at Cannonsburgh Village

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween? Cannonsburgh Village has just the thing for all ages! Come out to the Halloween Festival. This free event will have trick or treating, food trucks, vendors, music, and more! To top all that off, there will be SCARYOKE! So bring your best…or worst, singing voice and have a spooky good time. Wearing costumes is encouraged but not required. Leashed pets welcome!
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

4 Unique Ways to See Fall Foliage

As the leaves transmute from verdant shades of green into yellows, oranges, reds and browns, it is time to plan a trip to see the beauty of the season. While there are many wonderful places to drive or hike in Middle Tennessee to see the changing leaves, sometimes it is fun to discover a non-traditional way to explore nature’s beauty. Here are five ways to look at the turn of seasons from a different perspective.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Ascension Saint Thomas and University of Tennessee Health Science Center Pilot New Program to Train Rural Doctors

Ascension Saint Thomas and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are addressing the shortage of physicians in rural communities with the pilot of Middle Tennessee’s first rural track for family medicine residents. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, twenty percent of Americans live in rural areas...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Wynonna Judd will Recreate ‘The Judds: Love is Alive Final Tour’ at MTSU, Limited Tickets Available

Today in Leipers Fork at Fox and Locke, Wynonna Judd shared the news she will headline a history-making concert event “THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE – THE FINAL CONCERT” on Thursday, November 3rd at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), recreating The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour for a special televised event airing in March 2023 on CMT.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: George Edward Stockman

George Edward Stockman of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, he was 71 years old. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late William Stockman and Helena Sawyer Batson. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Stockman; children, Jennifer Lynn Worley and husband Chris and Gregory...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Beloved Hall of Fame Sports Reporter Joe Biddle Passes Away

Beloved middle Tennessee sports reporter Joe Biddle passed away at age 78 on Wednesday. He had been a radio personality and sports analyst in the Nashville area since 1979. Biddle was very accomplished and respected in his field. In 2013, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame and in 2016, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. He also covered 31 Final Fours, 31 Super Bowls, and 25 Masters Tournaments.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium

The Tennessee Titans today shared renderings of its potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the team and the City of Nashville had reached a proposed agreement for a new, enclosed stadium, which will be discussed by Metro Council and the Sports Authority in coming weeks.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy