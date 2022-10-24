Read full article on original website
Related
Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday
Chuck E. Cheese locations in middle Tennessee will be opening two hours early this Sunday to host a special Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Sunday on Sunday, October 30. The event includes a quieter dining and entertainment environment and dimmed lighting. Sugar-free candy will be provided for kids in costume. The event...
Nashville’s Largest Annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay & Pop Culture Convention Takes Place This Weekend
Music City Multi Con is Nashville’s largest annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay, and Pop Culture Convention. The three-day event is taking place October 28-30, 2022 in the 79,000 square foot Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN. Music City Multi Con is the perfect event for the...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Put on your favorite Halloween Costume, grab your friends and come party with the community and staff at Oaklands Mansion. They will have a live band, light appetizers, spooky cocktails, and creepy tours of the mansion. There will be two costume contests. Best Costume for an individual and Best Couples Costume. Tickets are limited, so get yours before they are gone!
Papa C Pies Raises Money and Grows a Mustache
Chad Collier, the owner of Papa C Pies, is raising money for Barefoot Republic, a Kentucky-based retreat for at-risk kids. Collier is collaborating with Mustaches for Kids and growing out his mustache to raise awareness for the retreat and what they do. In exchange for donations to the campaign, Collier...
A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville
Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.
Hayley Williams of Paramore Opens Salon in Nashville
Lead singer of Franklin-based Paramore, Hayley Williams, has opened a hair salon in Nashville called Fruits. Sharing the news earlier this month on social media, Willams stated,”@fruitshairlab coming soon to Nashville !!!! This has been 2 years in the making for @colormebrian and I. Cannot wait to welcome the curious and courageous into this space in a couple more weeks. We’re almost there! So much to say… more details later.”
MTSU to Host 40th Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Game
The MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center and the Blue Raider football team are honored to host the 40th Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Football Game – the longest-running in the NCAA! Kick-off versus the Charlotte 49ers is slated for November 12 at 2:30 p.m. Thanks to our partners at Mid-South Ford Dealers and the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center, this day will be filled with events and activities to honor and recognize our veterans, current service members, and their families.
OBITUARY: E. (Ernest) Wayne Lewis
E. (Ernest) Wayne Lewis went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 23, 2022, surrounded by his family. Wayne was born in Lenox, Georgia July 17, 1943 to Ernest and Louise (Wiley) Lewis. He was a minister in the Church of the Nazarene for 25 years...
Celebrate the Halloween Festival at Cannonsburgh Village
Looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween? Cannonsburgh Village has just the thing for all ages! Come out to the Halloween Festival. This free event will have trick or treating, food trucks, vendors, music, and more! To top all that off, there will be SCARYOKE! So bring your best…or worst, singing voice and have a spooky good time. Wearing costumes is encouraged but not required. Leashed pets welcome!
Grab Your Friends for Monster Mash on Maney at Oaklands Mansion
Put on your favorite Halloween Costume, grab your friends, and come party at Oaklands Mansion on Friday, October 28th. The event features a live band, light appetizers, spooky cocktails and CREEPY tours of the mansion. There will be TWO costume contests. Best Costume for an individual and Best Couples Costume....
New York-Based Barbershop, Blind Barber, to Open its First Tennessee Location
SomeraRoad, a real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Nashville and New York, unveiled its final retail tenant for the Antiques building located in the mixed-use district Paseo South Gulch. The new tenant is Blind Barber, a community-hub barber shop and speakeasy focused on high-quality experiences. The concept began...
Next Time You’re in Downtown Nashville, Check Out This New Dolly Parton Mural
TomKats Hospitality and Acme Feed & Seed, the bar, restaurant and event space on Lower Broadway, revealed a large-scale mural of Tennessee icon Dolly Parton at a private event this past Friday. Created by local artist MacKenzie Moore – whose recent credits include Kacey Musgraves’ “Star Crossed” album art –...
4 Unique Ways to See Fall Foliage
As the leaves transmute from verdant shades of green into yellows, oranges, reds and browns, it is time to plan a trip to see the beauty of the season. While there are many wonderful places to drive or hike in Middle Tennessee to see the changing leaves, sometimes it is fun to discover a non-traditional way to explore nature’s beauty. Here are five ways to look at the turn of seasons from a different perspective.
Ascension Saint Thomas and University of Tennessee Health Science Center Pilot New Program to Train Rural Doctors
Ascension Saint Thomas and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are addressing the shortage of physicians in rural communities with the pilot of Middle Tennessee’s first rural track for family medicine residents. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, twenty percent of Americans live in rural areas...
Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli Tour to Make a Stop in Nashville
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new US tour dates for February and May 2023, featuring shows in Nashville, New Orleans, Sunrise, Tampa, Sacramento, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Minneapolis and two dates in Los Angeles returning to the legendary Hollywood Bowl. The tour kicks off on February 9 at Bridgestone...
Meet Matthew Rogers, Smyrna High Bull Rider & Small Business Owner
Matthew Rogers is a 16-year-old junior at Smyrna High School – a member of the FFA, wrestler, business owner, and as of June – a bull rider. In this #RutherfordFaces, Matthew talks about what it takes to be confident as a young business owner and rider. Q: How...
Wynonna Judd will Recreate ‘The Judds: Love is Alive Final Tour’ at MTSU, Limited Tickets Available
Today in Leipers Fork at Fox and Locke, Wynonna Judd shared the news she will headline a history-making concert event “THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE – THE FINAL CONCERT” on Thursday, November 3rd at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), recreating The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour for a special televised event airing in March 2023 on CMT.
OBITUARY: George Edward Stockman
George Edward Stockman of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, he was 71 years old. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late William Stockman and Helena Sawyer Batson. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Stockman; children, Jennifer Lynn Worley and husband Chris and Gregory...
Beloved Hall of Fame Sports Reporter Joe Biddle Passes Away
Beloved middle Tennessee sports reporter Joe Biddle passed away at age 78 on Wednesday. He had been a radio personality and sports analyst in the Nashville area since 1979. Biddle was very accomplished and respected in his field. In 2013, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame and in 2016, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. He also covered 31 Final Fours, 31 Super Bowls, and 25 Masters Tournaments.
Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium
The Tennessee Titans today shared renderings of its potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the team and the City of Nashville had reached a proposed agreement for a new, enclosed stadium, which will be discussed by Metro Council and the Sports Authority in coming weeks.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0