MTSU to Host 40th Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Game
The MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center and the Blue Raider football team are honored to host the 40th Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Football Game – the longest-running in the NCAA! Kick-off versus the Charlotte 49ers is slated for November 12 at 2:30 p.m. Thanks to our partners at Mid-South Ford Dealers and the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center, this day will be filled with events and activities to honor and recognize our veterans, current service members, and their families.
Ribbon Cutting: Farmers Insurance – James Bowman Agency
Farmers Insurance – James Bowman Agency held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 503 Highland Terrace, Suite A in Murfreesboro. Local Farmers® agent in Murfreesboro, TN, to help you identify the insurance coverage that best fits your needs. Conveniently located close...
TRAFFIC: Road Construction and Lane closures 10-28-11-2,2020
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB. exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on...
Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday
Chuck E. Cheese locations in middle Tennessee will be opening two hours early this Sunday to host a special Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Sunday on Sunday, October 30. The event includes a quieter dining and entertainment environment and dimmed lighting. Sugar-free candy will be provided for kids in costume. The event...
OBITUARY: E. (Ernest) Wayne Lewis
E. (Ernest) Wayne Lewis went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 23, 2022, surrounded by his family. Wayne was born in Lenox, Georgia July 17, 1943 to Ernest and Louise (Wiley) Lewis. He was a minister in the Church of the Nazarene for 25 years...
Meet Matthew Rogers, Smyrna High Bull Rider & Small Business Owner
Matthew Rogers is a 16-year-old junior at Smyrna High School – a member of the FFA, wrestler, business owner, and as of June – a bull rider. In this #RutherfordFaces, Matthew talks about what it takes to be confident as a young business owner and rider. Q: How...
Oakland High Student’s Art Featured at Frist Museum
Fernanda Morelos-Gomez is an Oakland High School senior whose artwork Like Yesterday, was selected for the 2022 TN Young Artists Show. Five students were selected to have their artwork be a part of the show, which is now on display at Frist Art Museum until February 2023. Frank Baugh, Visual...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Put on your favorite Halloween Costume, grab your friends and come party with the community and staff at Oaklands Mansion. They will have a live band, light appetizers, spooky cocktails, and creepy tours of the mansion. There will be two costume contests. Best Costume for an individual and Best Couples Costume. Tickets are limited, so get yours before they are gone!
Papa C Pies Raises Money and Grows a Mustache
Chad Collier, the owner of Papa C Pies, is raising money for Barefoot Republic, a Kentucky-based retreat for at-risk kids. Collier is collaborating with Mustaches for Kids and growing out his mustache to raise awareness for the retreat and what they do. In exchange for donations to the campaign, Collier...
Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium
The Tennessee Titans today shared renderings of its potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the team and the City of Nashville had reached a proposed agreement for a new, enclosed stadium, which will be discussed by Metro Council and the Sports Authority in coming weeks.
4 Unique Ways to See Fall Foliage
As the leaves transmute from verdant shades of green into yellows, oranges, reds and browns, it is time to plan a trip to see the beauty of the season. While there are many wonderful places to drive or hike in Middle Tennessee to see the changing leaves, sometimes it is fun to discover a non-traditional way to explore nature’s beauty. Here are five ways to look at the turn of seasons from a different perspective.
A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville
Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.
Former Owner and CFO Of Auto Masters Indicted In Multi-Million Dollar Bank Fraud Scheme
NASHVILLE – A 21-count indictment, unsealed today, charges the former owner and the former Chief Financial Officer of Auto Masters with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and other charges related to a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud financial institutions, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
OBITUARY: George Edward Stockman
George Edward Stockman of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, he was 71 years old. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late William Stockman and Helena Sawyer Batson. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Stockman; children, Jennifer Lynn Worley and husband Chris and Gregory...
OBITUARY: Roy Lee Waldron
Roy Lee Waldron, age 94 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. He was born on June 2, 1928 in LaVergne, TN to the late Emmett Washington Waldron, Sr. and Daisy Mae Taylor Waldron. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his...
OBITUARY: Evelyn Jones Hardison
Evelyn Jones Hardison, 87 years old, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Never one to complain, she courageously endured multiple surgeries over the last year and met her Savior face to face on Saturday night. She was born in Giles County, grew up in Donelson, Tn...
OBITUARY: Jeffrey Garland Goetsch
Jeffrey Garland Goetsch, age 60 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee was called to Heaven on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was a native of New Jersey and was preceded in death by his parents, Craig Goetsch and Rose Pignato Goetsch. He married Devin Rosevear in September of 1996 at Starwood in Antioch,...
New York-Based Barbershop, Blind Barber, to Open its First Tennessee Location
SomeraRoad, a real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Nashville and New York, unveiled its final retail tenant for the Antiques building located in the mixed-use district Paseo South Gulch. The new tenant is Blind Barber, a community-hub barber shop and speakeasy focused on high-quality experiences. The concept began...
United Way Collecting Holiday Meal Boxes for Families in Need
United Way is seeking community support to collect food for families in need this season. Here’s how to be a part of the 2022 Give Thanks collection drive:. Create your meal box/es. Use a list of pre-selected, non-perishable food items to fill your box with everything needed for a family of four. Add a $25 gift card to Kroger, Walmart or Publix and follow the drop off instructions below. It’s that easy and you can make as many boxes as you’d like! Sign up by November 9 so we know how many boxes you’re creating.
Nashville’s Largest Annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay & Pop Culture Convention Takes Place This Weekend
Music City Multi Con is Nashville’s largest annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay, and Pop Culture Convention. The three-day event is taking place October 28-30, 2022 in the 79,000 square foot Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN. Music City Multi Con is the perfect event for the...
