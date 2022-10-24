Read full article on original website
Black domestic shorthair cat looking to be adopted in time for Halloween, National Cat Day
Shane, a shy and gentle domestic shorthair cat, is up for adoption at Best Friends Lifesaving Center in New York City. He was first rescued by Ulster County SPCA in upstate New York.
