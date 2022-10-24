ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Put on your favorite Halloween Costume, grab your friends and come party with the community and staff at Oaklands Mansion. They will have a live band, light appetizers, spooky cocktails, and creepy tours of the mansion. There will be two costume contests. Best Costume for an individual and Best Couples Costume. Tickets are limited, so get yours before they are gone!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday

Chuck E. Cheese locations in middle Tennessee will be opening two hours early this Sunday to host a special Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Sunday on Sunday, October 30. The event includes a quieter dining and entertainment environment and dimmed lighting. Sugar-free candy will be provided for kids in costume. The event takes place October 30 from […] The post Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday appeared first on Wilson County Source.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Chamber Names Christmas Parade Grand Marshals

The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce announced this week the Grand Marshals of the 66th Annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade. Tullahoma residences Louis and Ann Baldwin will head the parade sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive on December 2, 2022. The announcement came during the October Chamber Coffee. Trent McNabb made the...
TULLAHOMA, TN
Rutherford Source

Hayley Williams of Paramore Opens Salon in Nashville

Lead singer of Franklin-based Paramore, Hayley Williams, has opened a hair salon in Nashville called Fruits. Sharing the news earlier this month on social media, Willams stated,”@fruitshairlab coming soon to Nashville !!!! This has been 2 years in the making for @colormebrian and I. Cannot wait to welcome the curious and courageous into this space in a couple more weeks. We’re almost there! So much to say… more details later.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

La Vergne Parade of Lights and Winter Festival Announced

Plans are well underway for La Vergne’s 2022 Parade of Lights and Winter Festival!. This year’s Parade of Lights will be on December 3. Parade participants will leave La Vergne’s City Hall at 5:00 p.m., heading east in the westbound lanes of Murfreesboro Road, and will end at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. After the parade, there will be a tree lighting and fireworks show.
LA VERGNE, TN
Rutherford Source

4 Unique Ways to See Fall Foliage

As the leaves transmute from verdant shades of green into yellows, oranges, reds and browns, it is time to plan a trip to see the beauty of the season. While there are many wonderful places to drive or hike in Middle Tennessee to see the changing leaves, sometimes it is fun to discover a non-traditional way to explore nature’s beauty. Here are five ways to look at the turn of seasons from a different perspective.
NASHVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Dickson Senior Center celebrates last day at former location

On Oct. 13, members and staff of the Dickson Senior Center said farewell to the facilities at 208 West Walnut with a lively celebration at which memories were shared. The staff and members are excited about their upcoming move set for Oct. 31 to their new home at the Dickson Athletic Center, located at 100 Payne Springs Road.
DICKSON, TN
Rutherford Source

United Way Collecting Holiday Meal Boxes for Families in Need

United Way is seeking community support to collect food for families in need this season. Here’s how to be a part of the 2022 Give Thanks collection drive:. Create your meal box/es. Use a list of pre-selected, non-perishable food items to fill your box with everything needed for a family of four. Add a $25 gift card to Kroger, Walmart or Publix and follow the drop off instructions below. It’s that easy and you can make as many boxes as you’d like! Sign up by November 9 so we know how many boxes you’re creating.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Bobby Q's making progress on reopening

Cookeville – For 35 years, Bobby-Q’s Barbecue and Fish was a staple of the Cookeville community and the barbecue world. Then, just like that, the doors were shuttered. Recently, however, Nashville based Monell’s announced plans to reopen the beloved restaurant. A new sign was unveiled at it’s...
COOKEVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Firefighter Dillon Harris Named 'Firefighter of the Year'

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) employee Dillon Harris has been named, ‘Firefighter of the Year,’ by the Exchange Club of Rutherford County. The award was presented at the Exchange Club of Murfreesboro meeting held at Through The Grapevine, 630 Broadmor St. Ste 190, Wednesday afternoon. “It’s humbling,” Harris...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

