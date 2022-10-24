United Way is seeking community support to collect food for families in need this season. Here’s how to be a part of the 2022 Give Thanks collection drive:. Create your meal box/es. Use a list of pre-selected, non-perishable food items to fill your box with everything needed for a family of four. Add a $25 gift card to Kroger, Walmart or Publix and follow the drop off instructions below. It’s that easy and you can make as many boxes as you’d like! Sign up by November 9 so we know how many boxes you’re creating.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO