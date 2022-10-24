Read full article on original website
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Put on your favorite Halloween Costume, grab your friends and come party with the community and staff at Oaklands Mansion. They will have a live band, light appetizers, spooky cocktails, and creepy tours of the mansion. There will be two costume contests. Best Costume for an individual and Best Couples Costume. Tickets are limited, so get yours before they are gone!
Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday
Chuck E. Cheese locations in middle Tennessee will be opening two hours early this Sunday to host a special Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Sunday on Sunday, October 30. The event includes a quieter dining and entertainment environment and dimmed lighting. Sugar-free candy will be provided for kids in costume. The event takes place October 30 from […] The post Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Nashville’s Largest Annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay & Pop Culture Convention Takes Place This Weekend
Music City Multi Con is Nashville’s largest annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay, and Pop Culture Convention. The three-day event is taking place October 28-30, 2022 in the 79,000 square foot Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN. Music City Multi Con is the perfect event for the...
Customers say goodbye to iconic East Nashville bakery after nearly 19 years
It’s the end of an era; after nearly 18 and a half years, Sweet 16th Bakery in East Nashville will be closing its doors. Loyal customers lined up to get one last taste of the owner’s delicious food.
Tullahoma Chamber Names Christmas Parade Grand Marshals
The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce announced this week the Grand Marshals of the 66th Annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade. Tullahoma residences Louis and Ann Baldwin will head the parade sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive on December 2, 2022. The announcement came during the October Chamber Coffee. Trent McNabb made the...
Hayley Williams of Paramore Opens Salon in Nashville
Lead singer of Franklin-based Paramore, Hayley Williams, has opened a hair salon in Nashville called Fruits. Sharing the news earlier this month on social media, Willams stated,”@fruitshairlab coming soon to Nashville !!!! This has been 2 years in the making for @colormebrian and I. Cannot wait to welcome the curious and courageous into this space in a couple more weeks. We’re almost there! So much to say… more details later.”
Next Time You’re in Downtown Nashville, Check Out This New Dolly Parton Mural
TomKats Hospitality and Acme Feed & Seed, the bar, restaurant and event space on Lower Broadway, revealed a large-scale mural of Tennessee icon Dolly Parton at a private event this past Friday. Created by local artist MacKenzie Moore – whose recent credits include Kacey Musgraves’ “Star Crossed” album art –...
A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville
Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.
La Vergne Parade of Lights and Winter Festival Announced
Plans are well underway for La Vergne’s 2022 Parade of Lights and Winter Festival!. This year’s Parade of Lights will be on December 3. Parade participants will leave La Vergne’s City Hall at 5:00 p.m., heading east in the westbound lanes of Murfreesboro Road, and will end at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. After the parade, there will be a tree lighting and fireworks show.
4 Unique Ways to See Fall Foliage
As the leaves transmute from verdant shades of green into yellows, oranges, reds and browns, it is time to plan a trip to see the beauty of the season. While there are many wonderful places to drive or hike in Middle Tennessee to see the changing leaves, sometimes it is fun to discover a non-traditional way to explore nature’s beauty. Here are five ways to look at the turn of seasons from a different perspective.
dicksonpost.com
Dickson Senior Center celebrates last day at former location
On Oct. 13, members and staff of the Dickson Senior Center said farewell to the facilities at 208 West Walnut with a lively celebration at which memories were shared. The staff and members are excited about their upcoming move set for Oct. 31 to their new home at the Dickson Athletic Center, located at 100 Payne Springs Road.
Oakland High Student’s Art Featured at Frist Museum
Fernanda Morelos-Gomez is an Oakland High School senior whose artwork Like Yesterday, was selected for the 2022 TN Young Artists Show. Five students were selected to have their artwork be a part of the show, which is now on display at Frist Art Museum until February 2023. Frank Baugh, Visual...
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
New York-Based Barbershop, Blind Barber, to Open its First Tennessee Location
SomeraRoad, a real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Nashville and New York, unveiled its final retail tenant for the Antiques building located in the mixed-use district Paseo South Gulch. The new tenant is Blind Barber, a community-hub barber shop and speakeasy focused on high-quality experiences. The concept began...
United Way Collecting Holiday Meal Boxes for Families in Need
United Way is seeking community support to collect food for families in need this season. Here’s how to be a part of the 2022 Give Thanks collection drive:. Create your meal box/es. Use a list of pre-selected, non-perishable food items to fill your box with everything needed for a family of four. Add a $25 gift card to Kroger, Walmart or Publix and follow the drop off instructions below. It’s that easy and you can make as many boxes as you’d like! Sign up by November 9 so we know how many boxes you’re creating.
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
Get Ready – George Strait and Chris Stapleton are Teaming Up for a Nashville Concert in 2023
George Strait just announced a stadium tour with Chris Stapleton in 2023. There will only be six dates on the tour. The duo will perform in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on July 29th. Special guests in Nashville will be Little Big Town. Strait told Billboard,”When I walk through those curtains...
ucbjournal.com
Bobby Q’s making progress on reopening
Cookeville – For 35 years, Bobby-Q’s Barbecue and Fish was a staple of the Cookeville community and the barbecue world. Then, just like that, the doors were shuttered. Recently, however, Nashville based Monell’s announced plans to reopen the beloved restaurant. A new sign was unveiled at it’s...
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- October, 24, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 24 -30, 2022. John Fullbright. Saturday, October 29th, 6 pm. The Bluebird...
murfreesboro.com
Firefighter Dillon Harris Named ‘Firefighter of the Year’
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) employee Dillon Harris has been named, ‘Firefighter of the Year,’ by the Exchange Club of Rutherford County. The award was presented at the Exchange Club of Murfreesboro meeting held at Through The Grapevine, 630 Broadmor St. Ste 190, Wednesday afternoon. “It’s humbling,” Harris...
