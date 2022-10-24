Read full article on original website
Related
95.5 FM WIFC
Charges Filed Against Wausau Man After September Manhunt
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Charges were filed Thursday against a Wausau man who was the subject of a manhunt in Chippewa County in September. Chad Myszka faces seven felonies and two misdemeanors after leading police on a high-speed chase, then crashing into two vehicles on Highway 29. One person involved in the crash was hospitalized with multiple broken bones.
95.5 FM WIFC
UPDATED: Missing Wausau Woman Found
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAU-WAOW) — A Wausau woman going to school in the nation’s capital has been reported missing, and police are investigating. Taylor Hackel, a Newman Catholic Schools graduate, was last seen on Monday in Washington D.C. She was reported missing Wednesday by the DC Metro Police. The...
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau Leaf Removal Delayed By Equipment Damage
WAUSAU, WI(WAOW TV-WSAU) — There’s basically the same amount of leaves on the ground compared to the last year, but it looks like more because of delays in cleaning them off the street. The city of Wausau uses a mini-loader and baler to clean up the leaves throughout...
95.5 FM WIFC
Aldi Opens New Store in Weston
WESTON, WI (WSAU) — Discount grocer Aldi has opened a second location in the Wausau area. The store held a ribbon cutting at 8:30 AM with customers already in line to get inside, according to WAOW TV. “We’re really excited to be here today for our grand opening of...
95.5 FM WIFC
Stevens Point To Change Zoning For Help With Housing Crisis
STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — The City of Stevens Point’s Housing Taskforce got into deep discussion Wednesday, ultimately voting to recommend a change to the city’s zoning code, as leaders and residents say changes are needed to keep people housed. “This is not going away. This...
Comments / 0