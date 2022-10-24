Local comedian, Nate Bargatze, will headline Bridgestone Arena in 2023. Announced on social media, Bargatze shared, “What’s up Nashville! I’m Nate Bargatze and I have some fun news announcement, I’m going to be playing Bridgestone Arena on April 15, 2023. It’s absolutely insane. A lot of you know I’m from Old Hickory so to go play Bridgestone is ludicrious in my mind. I can’t believe I’m getting to do it, April 15th, I can not wait to do it. I hope you come out, it’s going to be very fun, very exciting. It’s a big arena, it’s the next step for me, all new material, I’ll have it all figured out by then.”

