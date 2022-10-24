Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Hayley Williams of Paramore Opens Salon in Nashville
Lead singer of Franklin-based Paramore, Hayley Williams, has opened a hair salon in Nashville called Fruits. Sharing the news earlier this month on social media, Willams stated,”@fruitshairlab coming soon to Nashville !!!! This has been 2 years in the making for @colormebrian and I. Cannot wait to welcome the curious and courageous into this space in a couple more weeks. We’re almost there! So much to say… more details later.”
Wynonna Judd will Recreate ‘The Judds: Love is Alive Final Tour’ at MTSU, Limited Tickets Available
Today in Leipers Fork at Fox and Locke, Wynonna Judd shared the news she will headline a history-making concert event “THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE – THE FINAL CONCERT” on Thursday, November 3rd at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), recreating The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour for a special televised event airing in March 2023 on CMT.
Next Time You’re in Downtown Nashville, Check Out This New Dolly Parton Mural
TomKats Hospitality and Acme Feed & Seed, the bar, restaurant and event space on Lower Broadway, revealed a large-scale mural of Tennessee icon Dolly Parton at a private event this past Friday. Created by local artist MacKenzie Moore – whose recent credits include Kacey Musgraves’ “Star Crossed” album art –...
Shania Twain to Perform her First Nashville Concert in Four Years
“Let’s Go Girls!” Shania Twain is coming to Nashville next year for a performance. The last time was back in 2018 when she held a concert at Bridgestone Arena. Sharing, “There’s been a few rumours in the press about what’s coming next from me – It’s been fun to watch 😂 Well I am here to officially confirm ONE of those rumours… NASHVILLE, won’t you wake up dreaming with me, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland at GEODIS Park on June 7th 2023??”
Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli Tour to Make a Stop in Nashville
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new US tour dates for February and May 2023, featuring shows in Nashville, New Orleans, Sunrise, Tampa, Sacramento, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Minneapolis and two dates in Los Angeles returning to the legendary Hollywood Bowl. The tour kicks off on February 9 at Bridgestone...
New York-Based Barbershop, Blind Barber, to Open its First Tennessee Location
SomeraRoad, a real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Nashville and New York, unveiled its final retail tenant for the Antiques building located in the mixed-use district Paseo South Gulch. The new tenant is Blind Barber, a community-hub barber shop and speakeasy focused on high-quality experiences. The concept began...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Put on your favorite Halloween Costume, grab your friends and come party with the community and staff at Oaklands Mansion. They will have a live band, light appetizers, spooky cocktails, and creepy tours of the mansion. There will be two costume contests. Best Costume for an individual and Best Couples Costume. Tickets are limited, so get yours before they are gone!
Local Comedian Nate Bargatze to Headline Bridgestone Arena
Local comedian, Nate Bargatze, will headline Bridgestone Arena in 2023. Announced on social media, Bargatze shared, “What’s up Nashville! I’m Nate Bargatze and I have some fun news announcement, I’m going to be playing Bridgestone Arena on April 15, 2023. It’s absolutely insane. A lot of you know I’m from Old Hickory so to go play Bridgestone is ludicrious in my mind. I can’t believe I’m getting to do it, April 15th, I can not wait to do it. I hope you come out, it’s going to be very fun, very exciting. It’s a big arena, it’s the next step for me, all new material, I’ll have it all figured out by then.”
Nashville’s Largest Annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay & Pop Culture Convention Takes Place This Weekend
Music City Multi Con is Nashville’s largest annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay, and Pop Culture Convention. The three-day event is taking place October 28-30, 2022 in the 79,000 square foot Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN. Music City Multi Con is the perfect event for the...
Beloved Hall of Fame Sports Reporter Joe Biddle Passes Away
Beloved middle Tennessee sports reporter Joe Biddle passed away at age 78 on Wednesday. He had been a radio personality and sports analyst in the Nashville area since 1979. Biddle was very accomplished and respected in his field. In 2013, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame and in 2016, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. He also covered 31 Final Fours, 31 Super Bowls, and 25 Masters Tournaments.
Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday
Chuck E. Cheese locations in middle Tennessee will be opening two hours early this Sunday to host a special Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Sunday on Sunday, October 30. The event includes a quieter dining and entertainment environment and dimmed lighting. Sugar-free candy will be provided for kids in costume. The event...
A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville
Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.
Papa C Pies Raises Money and Grows a Mustache
Chad Collier, the owner of Papa C Pies, is raising money for Barefoot Republic, a Kentucky-based retreat for at-risk kids. Collier is collaborating with Mustaches for Kids and growing out his mustache to raise awareness for the retreat and what they do. In exchange for donations to the campaign, Collier...
Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium
The Tennessee Titans today shared renderings of its potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the team and the City of Nashville had reached a proposed agreement for a new, enclosed stadium, which will be discussed by Metro Council and the Sports Authority in coming weeks.
OBITUARY: George Edward Stockman
George Edward Stockman of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, he was 71 years old. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late William Stockman and Helena Sawyer Batson. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Stockman; children, Jennifer Lynn Worley and husband Chris and Gregory...
OBITUARY: Roy Lee Waldron
Roy Lee Waldron, age 94 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. He was born on June 2, 1928 in LaVergne, TN to the late Emmett Washington Waldron, Sr. and Daisy Mae Taylor Waldron. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his...
TRAFFIC: Road Construction and Lane closures 10-28-11-2,2020
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB. exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on...
Grab Your Friends for Monster Mash on Maney at Oaklands Mansion
Put on your favorite Halloween Costume, grab your friends, and come party at Oaklands Mansion on Friday, October 28th. The event features a live band, light appetizers, spooky cocktails and CREEPY tours of the mansion. There will be TWO costume contests. Best Costume for an individual and Best Couples Costume....
Happy 110th to Goo Goo Cluster – Here are 5 Interesting Things to Know About the Nashville Candy
Goo Goo Cluster is celebrating its 110th Birthday!. In celebration of turning 110, we thought we would share five interesting things to know about the Nashville-based candy. Goo Goo Cluster was America’s first combination candy bar. Up until 1912, candy bar manufacturing consisted of bars solely using chocolate, caramel or taffy. The Goo Goo Cluster represented the first time a bar consisted of more than just one principal ingredient.
OBITUARY: Jeffrey Garland Goetsch
Jeffrey Garland Goetsch, age 60 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee was called to Heaven on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was a native of New Jersey and was preceded in death by his parents, Craig Goetsch and Rose Pignato Goetsch. He married Devin Rosevear in September of 1996 at Starwood in Antioch,...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0