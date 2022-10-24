Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
SFGate
Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail Friday in Georgia, using his first stop on a multi-state tour to frame the 2022 midterm elections as a referendum on democracy and to urge voters not to see Republicans as an answer to their economic woes.
SFGate
Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin under fire for 'vile' quip following Paul Pelosi attack
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Republicans were going to send Nancy Pelosi "back to California to be with" her husband.
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
Column: 'It's getting worse.' The sad part of the Pelosi attack is it doesn't surprise us
While the motive of the attack on Paul Pelosi has yet to be determined, the suspect's social media profile is filled with right-wing disinformation that experts have warned can lead to violence
Arnold Schwarzenegger brutally roasts former Trump official on Twitter
Schwarzenegger offered to give the official some advice on squatting.
SFGate
Ex-politician pleads not guilty in Vegas reporter killing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors said they won't seek the death penalty against a former Las Vegas-area politician who pleaded not guilty Wednesday to killing a veteran investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. “Not guilty, your honor,” Robert Telles, a Democrat who has...
Congresswoman speculates on Paul Pelosi attack motive, gets challenged by KTVU anchor
Speier speculated freely on what may have motivated the Paul Pelosi attack - and was challenged by a KTVU anchor for doing so.
The courage of Iran's citizens and physicians fills me with awe as a doctor and woman
Iran has seen 40+ days of protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in September. As a physician and woman, I applaud the courage on display as the fight for human rights continues.
John F. Floyd Commentary: US should take Putin's apocalyptic nuclear threats seriously
I have never liked a person or politician who was a single-issue advocate. Now I have discovered, belatedly I admit, a person or persons who are political to the extent of being a single political party follower. No matter what the issue, no matter what the social disruption and no matter what the consequences, it is my party, right or wrong. ...
SFGate
DNA evidence frees California man imprisoned for decades
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who spent more than 38 years behind bars for a 1983 murder and two attempted murders has been released from a California prison after long-untested DNA evidence pointed to a different person, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Friday. The conviction of...
SFGate
Takeaways from investigation of Russian general in Ukraine
ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The carnage left by Russian soldiers on the road to Kyiv wasn’t random. It was strategic brutality, perpetrated in areas that were under tight Russian control where military officers — including one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top generals accused of war crimes in Syria — were present, an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” found.
