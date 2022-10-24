Read full article on original website
Tom Jackson
4d ago
Curry is an awesome, once-in-a-lifetome, player. I hate to miss one minute of watching him play
Reply
7
Related
NBA World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
No NBA team has been more disappointing to start the 2022-23 season than the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers, who entered the season with championship aspirations, have started the season 1-4. It's still early, of course, but following last season's playoff disappointment, fans have had it with head coach Doc Rivers.
Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time after reminding Devin Booker of how many championships he's won
Klay Thompson and Devin Booker got into it in a game Tuesday night, with the Warriors star reminding the Suns guard of his championships.
Klay Thompson unhappy with Warriors over their handling of him?
After already paying visits to the NBA 75 selection committee and to “2K” heaadquarters, Klay Thompson’s Misery Tour is making another stop. Speaking with reporters after Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Thompson has grown frustrated with the minutes restriction that the team has imposed on him.
LeBron James' New Shoes are Taking Over the NBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' 20th signature sneaker with Nike is his most popular model yet.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Will Smith Revealed His Friend Michael Jordan Is Not Good At Picking Up The Check After Dinner: "Somehow You Always Get Your Hand On The Check Before Michael."
Hollywood actor Will Smith once revealed that Michael Jordan is usually shy when it comes to paying the bill after having dinner.
Jay Williams says Lakers should consider trading LeBron, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook
LeBron James is 0-4 to start a season for the first time since his rookie year in 2003, and according to ESPN’s Jay Williams, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers need to be contemplating a full tear-down of the roster with seemingly little hope to contend this season. In a...
Stephen Curry Fires Back At Charles Barkley For Criticizing Klay Thompson: “Certain Guys Forget What Their Careers Looked Like On The Back End.”
Stephen Curry came in Klay Thompson's defense, firing back at Charles Barkley for saying Klay was 'slipping'.
Charles Barkley Is Offered $10,000 By Shaquille O'Neal To Spell 'Spectacular'
The hoop analyst's effort got the "Inside the NBA" crew cracking up.
Yardbarker
Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."
Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
thecomeback.com
Disturbing details emerge about former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe
Some very unfortunate details emerged on Thursday about the arrest of former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe following a disturbing altercation with his girlfriend on Wednesday. According to TMZ, Bledsoe was arrested after officers responded to a call about a domestic incident Wednesday night. The victim claims that Bledsoe slapped her,...
Stephen A. Smith Roasts Kawhi Leonard In Passionate Rant: "This Brother Is A Champion At Missing Games. Nobody Does It Better!"
Stephen A. Smith calls out Kawhi Leonard for history of missed games.
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA Fan Says Beijing Ducks Would Love To Have Russell Westbrook On Their Team: "Mainly Because The Guy Will Give You Enough Bricks To Build A Second Great Wall."
It's not been the greatest of starts for the guard as he currently averages only 10.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game.
Blazers won’t have Damian Lillard when they face Rockets
The Portland Trail Blazers will be without star guard Damian Lillard when they try to retain their top spot in
NBC Sports
Celtics-Cavs takeaways: Sloppy play dooms C's late in overtime loss
The Cleveland Cavaliers came into TD Garden on Friday night and earned an impressive 132-123 overtime win against the Boston Celtics. Even without one of their best offensive players in Darius Garland, scoring wasn't an issue for the Cavs thanks to Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert. Cleveland's starting backcourt combined to score 82 points on 27-of-47 shooting. This duo played better than the Celtics' star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, which scored a combined 64 points.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Is The Reason Why Pro Athletes Pay Taxes In Every State They Play: California Forced Him To Pay Taxes And Illinois Got Its Revenge
Michael Jordan is one of the most influential basketball players of all time, as he became one of the most famous athletes of all time during his time with the Chicago Bulls. The shooting guard was simply unbelievable, doing never-before-seen stuff in Windy City, catching the attention of a lot of people around the world.
NBC Sports
World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday
Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
Hawks’ new guard combo looks to hand Bucks first loss
Two of the hottest teams in the NBA’s young season will meet for the first time when the Atlanta Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly still working hard to complete blockbuster deal
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly been trying for months to make major moves to improve the team, however, their
Comments / 8