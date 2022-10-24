ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tom Jackson
4d ago

Curry is an awesome, once-in-a-lifetome, player. I hate to miss one minute of watching him play

The Spun

NBA World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

No NBA team has been more disappointing to start the 2022-23 season than the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers, who entered the season with championship aspirations, have started the season 1-4. It's still early, of course, but following last season's playoff disappointment, fans have had it with head coach Doc Rivers.
Yardbarker

Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."

Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Disturbing details emerge about former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe

Some very unfortunate details emerged on Thursday about the arrest of former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe following a disturbing altercation with his girlfriend on Wednesday. According to TMZ, Bledsoe was arrested after officers responded to a call about a domestic incident Wednesday night. The victim claims that Bledsoe slapped her,...
NBC Sports

Celtics-Cavs takeaways: Sloppy play dooms C's late in overtime loss

The Cleveland Cavaliers came into TD Garden on Friday night and earned an impressive 132-123 overtime win against the Boston Celtics. Even without one of their best offensive players in Darius Garland, scoring wasn't an issue for the Cavs thanks to Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert. Cleveland's starting backcourt combined to score 82 points on 27-of-47 shooting. This duo played better than the Celtics' star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, which scored a combined 64 points.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Is The Reason Why Pro Athletes Pay Taxes In Every State They Play: California Forced Him To Pay Taxes And Illinois Got Its Revenge

Michael Jordan is one of the most influential basketball players of all time, as he became one of the most famous athletes of all time during his time with the Chicago Bulls. The shooting guard was simply unbelievable, doing never-before-seen stuff in Windy City, catching the attention of a lot of people around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Sports

World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday

Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.

