ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Celtics-Cavs takeaways: Sloppy play dooms C's late in overtime loss

The Cleveland Cavaliers came into TD Garden on Friday night and earned an impressive 132-123 overtime win against the Boston Celtics. Even without one of their best offensive players in Darius Garland, scoring wasn't an issue for the Cavs thanks to Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert. Cleveland's starting backcourt combined to score 82 points on 27-of-47 shooting. This duo played better than the Celtics' star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, which scored a combined 64 points.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Ayton: Suns got physical to 'legal limit' against Warriors

The Warriors fizzled out in the second half of their 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. Golden State only scored 39 points in the second half, and Suns big man Deandre Ayton might have revealed the reason for the Warriors losing gas in the last 24 minutes of the game.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Steph proves again Warriors can't pay him his true value

SAN FRANCISCO – Upon hearing Thursday morning that the latest valuation of the Warriors was set at $7 billion, tops in the NBA for the first time in franchise history, Andre Iguodala could not resist a snide but very trenchant remark. “Steph got a piece of that?” Iguodala asked....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

JP's priceless quip after Wiggins' double-double vs. Heat

Andrew Wiggins has been on a tear to start the 2022-23 NBA season, something his coaches and teammates like Jordan Poole have noticed. While Wiggins was speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike following the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday, the 23-year-old guard hilariously interrupted the forwards' interview.
NBC Sports

49ers' O-line coach: McGlinchey's struggles vs. Chiefs 'different'

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey will be the first to admit that he and the rest of 49ers' offense did not perform up to their standards against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. However, Chris Foerster, the 49ers' offensive line coach, explained to reporters Thursday that he spoke to McGlinchey during and after Sunday's game to assess the performance.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy