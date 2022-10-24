The Cleveland Cavaliers came into TD Garden on Friday night and earned an impressive 132-123 overtime win against the Boston Celtics. Even without one of their best offensive players in Darius Garland, scoring wasn't an issue for the Cavs thanks to Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert. Cleveland's starting backcourt combined to score 82 points on 27-of-47 shooting. This duo played better than the Celtics' star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, which scored a combined 64 points.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO