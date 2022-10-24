Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Related
Look: Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night with an impressive defensive performance. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 ballgame at the half. The second half yielded zero points for either team and finished 16-10.
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
NBC Sports
Watch Steph’s fiery reaction after dancing on Herro, hitting 3
Steph Curry put Tyler Herro into the blender and let the Miami Heat guard know about it. Midway through the fourth quarter of the Warriors' game Thursday night at Chase Center, Curry get isolated on Herro, put some nasty moves on him and drained a big 3-pointer to give Golden State a 108-100 lead.
NBC Sports
Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
NBC Sports
World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday
Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Yankees beat writer predicts SF Giants will sign Judge, Turner, and Rizzo
Yankees beat writer Randy Miller predicted the SF Giants will sign Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Anthony Rizzo in an appearance on KNBR.
Klay Thompson unhappy with Warriors over their handling of him?
After already paying visits to the NBA 75 selection committee and to “2K” heaadquarters, Klay Thompson’s Misery Tour is making another stop. Speaking with reporters after Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Thompson has grown frustrated with the minutes restriction that the team has imposed on him.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
Jemele Hill knew the moment she hit send to tweet about President Trump, she’d get some backlash. On 11 September 2017, in the middle of a 12-tweet debate with Twitter followers, Hill posted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
NBC Sports
Kareem Hunt trade possibilities could hinge on Monday night’s outcome
The Browns have an underachieving team and a disgruntled running back whose contract expires after the current season. To no surprise, then, trade chatter has emerged regarding whether Kareem Hunt will land with a new team by next Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Reports definitely will emerge that the Browns...
NBC Sports
Why Klay has respect for Booker despite chirping Suns star
Klay Thompson came off an ejection, the first in his NBA career, against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday after jawing with Devin Booker. While the two star players were going back and forth, Thompson told reporters following the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday at Chase Center that his emotions got the best of him a couple of days ago.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson
It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Pass on Trea Turner to Make a Strong Push for Aaron Judge
Judge would bring some serious pop to the Dodgers lineup.
NBC Sports
Steph, Kerr hope Kuminga isn't happy with DNP vs. Heat
The last time the Warriors played the Miami Heat, then-rookie Jonathan Kuminga played 29 minutes and 45 seconds, dropping 22 points on 52.9 percent shooting with five rebounds and one assist. This time Kuminga, the second-year forward, didn’t leave the bench once in Golden State’s 123-110 win over the Heat...
NBC Sports
Court documents show Britt Reid was drinking at Chiefs facility before DUI incident
The NFL generally has tried to keep a lid on the fact that former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid had been drinking at the team facility prior to an automobile crash that left a young girl seriously and permanently injured in February 2020. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reports that court documents show Reid had been drinking at work.
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan: I’m disappointed personally, but here for the team
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger is taking over as the starter this week and that the team plans for Ehlinger to be the starter for the rest of the season. Ryan was...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz trade terms shouldn’t affect quarterback decision
The Commanders will be in better shape in the 2023 NFL draft if Carson Wentz misses significant playing time. But head coach Ron Rivera isn’t ready to concede that could play a part in determining when or if Wentz gets the starting quarterback job back from Taylor Heinicke. If...
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield: I want to be here, I’ll do whatever I can to help this team win
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is off the Panthers injury report after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, but he won’t be back in the team’s lineup for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. P.J. Walker quarterbacked the Panthers to a 21-3 win over the Buccaneers last...
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles not ruling out changes to Bucs’ coaching staff: “Everything is on the table”
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles did not rule out the possibility of making changes to his coaching staff after Tampa Bay lost to Baltimore on Thursday night to fall to 3-5 on the season. Asked if he would make changes to his coaching staff, Bowles didn’t say no. “We’re...
NBC Sports
Sammy Watkins calls the Bills “still my team” as he prepares to play against them
Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins is preparing to face his original team when he takes on the Bills on Sunday night, and he has nothing but fond feelings toward Buffalo. “I had some of my best times there,” Watkins said. “People don’t know that was my childhood team and it is still my team. So to play for an organization that I love, I liked as a kid growing up is definitely a blessing. And I have some of my best memories.”
Comments / 0