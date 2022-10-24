Read full article on original website
These Gross Candies Are The Most Hated In New Jersey
Let's talk about candy, specifically Halloween candy. I am not a big fan of a lot of sweets but this is the one time of year where I'm totally fine with keeping some extra candy around the house. I tell my wife it's for trick or treaters, but she knows...
Cookie Monster Revealed His Real Name And People Are Losing Their Minds
I grew up on the street. Yep, the mean streets of Sesame. We all did! Can you think of another children’s show in history that has had a 53-year run and is still going strong? I mean Mr. Rogers was pretty epic but those Captain Kangaroo fans were left high and dry. Bird, Grouch, Bert, and Ernie have always been there for us. We feel like we know them but do we really? Do you even know Cookie Monster’s real name? Yeah, that's what I thought.
If You Want To Live Longer, Stop Eating This Famous New Jersey Food
So this is a serious bummer, and I mean a serious bummer. Obviously, at this point in our lives, we know what foods are generally good for us, and what foods are generally not so good for us. Thing is, we usually don't pay the second one too much mind...
"We Hung A Cross Up And The Weirdness Stopped," And 17 Other Terrifying Stories From People Who've Lived In Haunted Places
"One night, I heard an almighty scream and ran to my sister's room thinking she was hurt. Turned out every lightbulb upstairs had smashed except for one lamp in the hallway. I spoke about hearing voices in the house and my sister said she had heard the same. We both wrote down who we thought it was and swapped papers..."
New Netflix Movie Tells The Story of a Notorious NJ Serial Killer
New Jersey has been taking over Netflix lately. If you've have a Netflix account, chances are you've heard about The Watcher. It's currently one of the most popular shows streaming, and it's based on a true story of a Westfield family who received many eerie and threatening letters about their house from a mysterious person called "The Watcher."
A note to those planning on giving change to NJ trick-or-treaters this Halloween
Here come the ghosts, goblins, and witches, just waiting to scare you and satisfy that sweet tooth as well. It's Halloween in New Jersey, and the kids can't wait to trick-or-treat at your door. Well OK, maybe trick-or-treating isn't what it used to be. Perhaps it's just me, but trick-or-treating...
Funny Spirit Halloween memes are turning anything into a costume
Stuck for a Halloween costume idea this year? Never fear. Turns out anything can be a costume. Heck, according to a funny viral trend of using New Jersey-based Spirit Halloween packaging as a meme, you might even be wearing a costume right now without realizing it. I love that this...
Black domestic shorthair cat looking to be adopted in time for Halloween, National Cat Day
Shane, a shy and gentle domestic shorthair cat, is up for adoption at Best Friends Lifesaving Center in New York City. He was first rescued by Ulster County SPCA in upstate New York.
