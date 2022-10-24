I grew up on the street. Yep, the mean streets of Sesame. We all did! Can you think of another children’s show in history that has had a 53-year run and is still going strong? I mean Mr. Rogers was pretty epic but those Captain Kangaroo fans were left high and dry. Bird, Grouch, Bert, and Ernie have always been there for us. We feel like we know them but do we really? Do you even know Cookie Monster’s real name? Yeah, that's what I thought.

