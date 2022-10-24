Washington Secretary of State candidates talk voter turnout, ranked choice voting at debate

Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Washington state attorney general joins effort to prevent grocery merger
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson joined efforts to block a merger between Kroger and Albertsons on Thursday. Many against the merger have argued it could cause more food deserts.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County forfeits $1M in federal rental aid
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County is now $1 million short in federal rental assistance funding. It comes after the county says they were allocated $7.2 million in rental assistance. So far, about $5 million has been deposited into the county's bank account, but according to the interim grants administrator, we won’t be receiving that full $7 million.
KHQ Right Now
Reardan Future Farmers of America advance to semifinals in national competition
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A team with the Reardan Future Farmers of America (FFA) advanced to the semifinals of the Agricultural Issues Forum at the FFA National Convention on Wednesday. Reardan High School (RHS) seniors Tyler Clouse and Andrew Schulz and junior Ashley Landt make up the Reardan FFA agricultural issues...
KHQ Right Now
Week 9 prep football roundup: Caleb Wolcott rallies University past Central Valley; Kansas tiebreaker needed in 2A
Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. Gonzaga Prep 56, Lewis and Clark 20: Lilomaiava Mikaele rushed for 120 yards with three touchdowns and the Bullpups (7-2, 7-1) defeated the visiting Tigers (3-6, 3-5). Gentz Hillburn rushed for 155 yards with...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley teenager stabbed on Centennial Trail
The Spokane County Sheriffs deputies are searching for a person who stabbed a Spokane Valley teenager. Right now, that teen is in the hospital in critical condition.
KHQ Right Now
Vera Water and Power reports 'significant' power outage impacting customers in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Vera Water and Power reported a significant outage in Spokane Valley on Friday morning with the assurance power would be restored as quickly as possible. At 12:30 p.m., power was restored. The cause of the outage was not announced. Vera states any customers with continued service...
KHQ Right Now
Trent Avenue and Cannon Street shelters to no longer be operated by Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has announced it has ended the contractual relationship with the Guardians Foundation to operate the Trent Avenue and Cannon Street homeless shelters. According to the city, The Salvation Army has agreed to operate both locations. “Our top priority is to make a smooth...
KHQ Right Now
Local bagel shop in Spokane robbed
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hidden bagel, a small business located on the South Hill in Spokane was robbed early Friday morning. "It appears he only got our cash drawers and petty cash, but we are still assessing the damage," said Hidden Bagel in an Instagram post. The shop will still be...
KHQ Right Now
City Council approves payment in $4 million settlement with family of man killed by police
The Spokane City Council on Monday approved payment to the family of a man killed by police in 2019. The family had settled its lawsuit against the city for $4 million last month.
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai County teen sentenced in fentanyl overdose
POST FALLS, Idaho - A 17-year-old North Idaho student is behind bars after he plead guilty to delivering a controlled substance back in June. Randy Maaten was sentenced earlier this month to ten years in prison with a retained jurisdiction. Authorities say in early June, a Post Falls High School...
KHQ Right Now
SR 24 blocked both directions near milepost 46
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rollover semi crash is blocking both lanes of SR 24 near milepost 46. Right now, first responders are on scene. Washington State Patrol is telling travelers to expect delays. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai Health experiencing phone outage
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - The phone systems at Kootenai Health and all Kootenai Clinic locations are currently down. "Early this morning, Wed., Oct. 26, a vendor issue occurred that has impacted Kootenai Health, Kootenai Clinic and Kootenai Urgent Care’s land-line phone systems. Currently the hospital and many physician offices are unable to receive or make outbound calls. Kootenai Health is actively working with the vendor to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," said Caiti Bobbitt, a public affairs' strategist at Kootenai health.
KHQ Right Now
Lewis and Clark high school evacuates due to electrical smoke
SPOKANE, Wash. - The scene is now cleared, students are going back into school. Last updated: Oct. 26 at 8:55 a.m. Right now, Lewis and Clark high school has evacuated due to an electrical odor and smoke coming from the east end of the schools basement. According to the battalion...
KHQ Right Now
New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
KHQ Right Now
Spirit Lake police searching for break-in suspect
The Spirit Lake Police are searching for a man who broke into a home on Oct. 28 and assaulted the homeowner. If you have any information call the Spirit Lake Police Department at 208-623-2701.
KHQ Right Now
Bodycam footage sheds light on deadly Police shooting in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - New bodycam footage released Thursday by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) shed some light on what led up to a police shooting that left a man dead in January. Police shot and killed 23-year-old Peterson Kamo as he was holding his two-year-old daughter and a knife on...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect arrested for shooting into crowd of people in downtown Spokane in August
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man suspected of shooting into a crowd of people outside a downtown bar in August was arrested on Oct. 21, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). On Aug. 14, the suspect, 20-year-old Loren J. Bigleggins, allegedly shot a man and a boy who sustained...
KHQ Right Now
'That 40 minutes, he's not my friend.' Exhibition pits Gonzaga's Drew Timme against longtime trainer, Tennessee asst. Rod Clark
Rod Clark was fresh off an NAIA college basketball career, working at a Nike factory store in Dallas and trying to break into the AAU coaching scene. His first AAU gig came with Dallas-based club RM5 Elite and the next summer he started coaching another EYBL team in the area, Nike Pro Skills.
KHQ Right Now
Tickets sell out quickly for Nov. 20 matchup between No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 4 Kentucky
Gonzaga fans logged on early for a chance to reserve a seat to see the No. 2 Bulldogs play No. 4 Kentucky in November, but the large majority were left empty-handed with tickets selling out less than an hour after they were released Friday morning. The school announced the Nov....
KHQ Right Now
Local Trunk-Or-Treats for families this Halloweekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - Halloween is right around the corner and as families get ready for Halloweekend there are a lot of family friendly events that offer more treats than tricks. Adult Education Center at 2310 N Monroe St. Spokane. 5 to 9 p.m. People are encouraged to decorate cars and...
Comments / 0