Europe Markets Close 1.4% Higher as Utilities Lead Gains; Rishi Sunak to Be New UK PM

European Markets Lower After Central Bank Rate Hike and Flurry of Earnings Reports
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are lower this morning as investors continue to digest the European Central Bank's decision to raise its interest rate by 75 basis points alongside a raft of corporate earnings releases. Companies including Shell and Apple saw profits exceed expectations, while...
Britain's New PM Is Almost a Billionaire — With a Net Worth Twice That of King Charles
LONDON — Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made history as the country's first leader of color and its youngest in recent centuries, taking office aged just 42. He also breaks the record for being the wealthiest-ever occupant of Downing Street — with a fortune estimated to exceed that of King Charles III.
Jim Cramer Names 5 Recession-Resistant Industries Emerging as Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "What works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Meta Platforms, ServiceNow, Teladoc, Credit Suisse & More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. Meta Platforms — The Facebook parent slumped 24.6% after issuing weak guidance for the current quarter and missing earnings estimates for the third quarter. Meta Platforms also shared its second consecutive quarterly revenue, with its Reality Labs unit losing more than $9 billion, and got hit by a slew of analyst downgrades.
Auto Dealer Stocks Rally Despite Wall Street's ‘Demand Destruction' Theory
DETROIT – Shares of AutoNation, Group 1 Automotive and other automotive dealers rallied Thursday following strong third-quarter earnings and optimistic outlooks regarding consumer demand for new vehicles. The results and comments followed concerns by some Wall Street analysts that the industry could soon shift from an inventory supply problem...
Trevor Noah insists he never said ‘entire UK is racist’ after Rishi Sunak row
The comedian Trevor Noah has said he did not claim “the entire UK is racist” after a row over his skit about Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the UK prime minister. Noah said on the US news programme The Daily Show earlier this week that there had been a “backlash” over Sunak, comments that were widely criticised in the UK. The former chancellor Sajid Javid said Noah had been “simply wrong”.
Big Tech Falters on Dreary Earnings and Forecasts for Q4— Meta Has Worst Week Ever, Amazon Tumbles 13%
Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft combined lost over $350 billion in market cap this week. Forecasts were particularly gloomy for Meta and Amazon, as the economic slowdown punishes the former high flyers. In advertising, Amazon saw its business accelerate, while Facebook and Google are struggling. Other than Apple, it was...
Europe's ‘Not Out of the Woods' Despite Gas Prices Falling to 4-Month Lows
Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed natural gas prices to trade at historic levels back in August. However, these have significantly come down since then. "With gas storage near full, LNG inflows in oversupply and favourable mild autumn weather, prices are doing the work to keep the system balanced as commodities trade in the present," Ehsan Khoman, head of commodities research at MUFG Bank, told CNBC via email.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We knew this was going to be a pivotal week for stocks, with so many Big Tech names reporting earnings. Now that we're through those reports, we have a good sense of where things stand as we venture deeper into the fourth quarter. After Alphabet disappointed investors with soft ad revenue and Microsoft issued underwhelming guidance, Facebook cratered as it became clear it would continue losing money on its increasingly dire metaverse venture. Then came Amazon and Apple earnings after the bell Thursday. Amazon shares fell big time after it posted revenue that missed Wall Street's projections and issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter. Apple turned out to be the best of the bunch, but that's not saying much: Sales of iPhones and services came in below expectations. Read live market updates here.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
Australian Borrowers in Good Shape to Weather Higher Interest Rates, ANZ's Shayne Elliott Says
Many Australian borrowers are ahead on their mortgage repayments, and this should cushion them from a hard landing as interest rates rise, according to ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott. Mortgage rate increases for many Australian borrowers were edging closer to their "serviceability buffer" as interest rates rise. There were factors that...
Covid Cases, Controls Spread in China
"Since the 20th National Party Congress kicked off on 16 October, domestic Covid case numbers have been clearly on an upward trajectory," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu and a team said in a report Thursday. The Nomura analysts said they expect China's stringent Covid controls will remain at least...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. Apple — Apple share fell...
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Travel Stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday recommended three stocks investors should add to their portfolios to take advantage of hot travel demand. "People aren't shifting from online to in-person shopping," he explained. "They're going places. They're doing things." CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday recommended three stocks investors should add to their...
Cramer's Week Ahead: There Could Be ‘Real Signs' for the Fed to Slow Down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. Cramer said that he has his eye on the FOMC's meeting next week, which is expected to conclude with a 0.75...
Facebook Used to Be a Big Tech Giant — Now Meta Isn't Even in the Top 20 Most Valuable U.S. Companies
Last year, Facebook was among the five most valuable U.S. companies, with a market cap over $1 trillion. Now the company is worth about $270 billion. Meta forecast a third straight quarter of revenue declines on Wednesday, leaving CEO Mark Zuckerberg to thank investors who are still on board for their patience.
Elon Musk is $8 billion poorer after taking control of Twitter, meaning his net worth has fallen by $66 billion this year
He's still the world's richest man, but becoming "Chief Twit" has wiped billions off Elon Musk's fortune, according to the Bloomberg wealth index.
Intel Announces Up to $10 Billion in Cost Reductions Through 2025
Intel plans up to $10 billion in cost reductions and efficiency improvements in the next three years. The chipmaker said in the quarter that it would make chips for MediaTek. Intel shares moved as much as 7% higher in extended trading on Thursday after the chipmaker announced lower-than-expected earnings guidance for the full fiscal year but said it will deliver up to $10 billion in cost reductions and efficiency improvements.
Truth Social Merger Partner's Shares Rise After Trump Weighs in on Elon Musk Twitter Deal
Shares of DWAC, the SPAC that is supposed to take Donald Trump's Truth Social, rose Friday. The decline comes as Twitter is taken over by Elon Musk, who previously said he would reinstate Trump's account. Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021,...
Elon Musk's First Day Owning Twitter Leads to Havoc and a Possible Hoax About Layoffs
[Editor's note: After CNBC published details of an interview with people who claimed to be fired employees of Twitter, several reports emerged suggesting it was a hoax. CNBC could not confirm the identities of the individuals.]. On Elon Musk's first day in control of Twitter, a person who walked out...
