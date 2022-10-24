Read full article on original website
Amid scandal, women's pro soccer hits the big stage — a primetime NWSL Championship
One of the NWSL's most accomplished teams — The Portland Thorns — is taking on the Kansas City Current, an expansion squad that joined the league just last year.
Marcus Rashford the best striking solution for Ten Hag in short term
Manchester United striker’s self-assurance has returned and West Ham’s defence will be fearful of facing him on Sunday
Trevor Noah insists he never said ‘entire UK is racist’ after Rishi Sunak row
The comedian Trevor Noah has said he did not claim “the entire UK is racist” after a row over his skit about Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the UK prime minister. Noah said on the US news programme The Daily Show earlier this week that there had been a “backlash” over Sunak, comments that were widely criticised in the UK. The former chancellor Sajid Javid said Noah had been “simply wrong”.
