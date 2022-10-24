ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

VISTA.Today

Greystone Hall in West Chester Lists for Millions

Greystone Hall has been a popular wedding venue since 1992.Image via Greystone Hall website. A West Chester wedding venue’s remaining property is on the market. The 44-acre property belonging to Greystone Hall is listed at $9 million. But a real estate firm representing the longtime owners wants to see it become a luxury resort, writes Emma Dooling for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS News

Man shot, killed inside club in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened inside at an after-hours club on the 4300 block of North American Street around 4:40 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest. He was transported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Crime in Philadelphia is so bad that Wawa is closing stores and ending the midnight shift

Philadelphia, PA- A series of armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County has led to the planned overnight shutdown of at least nine Wawa stores in the area. Northeast Philadelphia has become one of the most dangerous places in the city, rampant with crime and drugs. Stores in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County will close at midnight and reopen at 5 a.m. each day after two high-profile armed robberies took place this week. The late-night closures follow the closure of to Center City stores that were permanently closed due to an increase in crime in the city. WaWa says The post Crime in Philadelphia is so bad that Wawa is closing stores and ending the midnight shift appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Crash kills National Guard service member, injures three other military members

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania National Guard service member is dead and three others are hurt after a crash. The crash which involved two military vehicles happened Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap, north of Harrisburg.The U.S. Army hasn't said how the accident happened and says further details won't be available until their investigation is over.
GAP, PA

