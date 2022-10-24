Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
NBC Philadelphia
Pa. Family Remembers Dad Who Died After Watching Beloved Phillies Make the World Series
Lifelong Phillies fan and Macungie resident Charlie Abromitis died Monday after a seven-month long battle with cancer -- but not before he was able to see his favorite team make it to the world series. Abromitis, 57, was surrounded by his family and the Phils for the last few months,...
South Philly woman to police: There's a better way to grease a lamp post against Phillies fans
After the Phillies won the NLCS, fans climbed lamp posts in grand Philadelphia fashion. The police grease up the poles to discourage climbing, but fans still found a way up. A South Philly woman says there’s a better way.
Philadelphia businesses told to prepare for large crowds with possible World Series clinch Sunday
If the Phillies win Sunday, and clinch a spot in the World Series, the city could get wild with lots of celebrations.
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
2 Center City Wawas close for good, others expected to reduce overnight hours
Wawa announced the closures last week, citing "continued safety and security challenges and business factors."
Woman leaving Point Breeze nail salon shot by stray bullet: Police
A woman leaving a Philadelphia nail salon was shot by what police believe was a stray bullet.
Greystone Hall in West Chester Lists for Millions
Greystone Hall has been a popular wedding venue since 1992.Image via Greystone Hall website. A West Chester wedding venue’s remaining property is on the market. The 44-acre property belonging to Greystone Hall is listed at $9 million. But a real estate firm representing the longtime owners wants to see it become a luxury resort, writes Emma Dooling for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
Wawa cuts overnight hours for multiple Pa. stores due to safety concerns
Wawa recently decided to cut overnight hours for several stores in Pennslyvania due to safety concerns, according to reports. Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce confirmed the convenience store chain is closing multiple stores from midnight to 5 a.m. in the Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County area, according to Philly Voice. The...
Man shot in the leg, hit by car in Olde Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot in the leg and hit by a car in Olde Kensington. Philadelphia police say it happened just after midnight Monday on the 2600 block of East Hagert Street.Authorities believe the suspect took off from the scene in a white sedan.The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition.
Philadelphia Man Indicted In Fatal Cumberland County DWI Crash
A Philadelphia man has been indicted in connection with a fatal DWI crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. Brian A. Trexler, 23, of Oakmont Street, drove off of Route 347 in Maurice River Township on May 30, 2021, striking several trees, New Jersey State Police said. Brad M. Geist, of...
John Fetterman backed Philadelphia program that freed man now accused of murder
Democrat Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman backed embattled Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s program that freed a man now accused again of murder.
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
Right Across the River From Bucks County, This New Jersey Town Has a Commitment to Preservation
The New Jersey area is full of rich, untouched history.Image via Visit New Hope. Just a stone’s throw over the Delaware River from Bucks County, a part of New Jersey has become known for its lengths to preserve its history. Jill P. Capuzzo wrote about the area for The New York Times.
fox29.com
Police: Double shooting leaves teen boy, man shot in North Philadelphia residence
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left a teen and a man injured on Monday night. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 2300 block o Diamond Street around 10:31 p.m. According to police, a 16-year-old boy was found inside the second-floor front bedroom...
CBS News
Man shot, killed inside club in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened inside at an after-hours club on the 4300 block of North American Street around 4:40 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest. He was transported...
Man shot and killed inside Parkside apartment
A man was found shot in the head inside a Philadelphia apartment.
fox29.com
New Philadelphia Medical Examiner addresses challenges facing her office
Leaders in Philadelphia appointed Dr. Constance DiAngelo to lead the city's Medical Examiner's Office. Dr. DiAngelo spoke to FOX 29's Jeff Cole about challenges facing her office, including the need for more staffing and the lingering controversy surrounding the 1985 MOVE bombing.
Crime in Philadelphia is so bad that Wawa is closing stores and ending the midnight shift
Philadelphia, PA- A series of armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County has led to the planned overnight shutdown of at least nine Wawa stores in the area. Northeast Philadelphia has become one of the most dangerous places in the city, rampant with crime and drugs. Stores in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County will close at midnight and reopen at 5 a.m. each day after two high-profile armed robberies took place this week. The late-night closures follow the closure of to Center City stores that were permanently closed due to an increase in crime in the city. WaWa says The post Crime in Philadelphia is so bad that Wawa is closing stores and ending the midnight shift appeared first on Shore News Network.
Crash kills National Guard service member, injures three other military members
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania National Guard service member is dead and three others are hurt after a crash. The crash which involved two military vehicles happened Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap, north of Harrisburg.The U.S. Army hasn't said how the accident happened and says further details won't be available until their investigation is over.
Comments / 1