Here is why strong post-Merge fundamentals could benefit Ethereum price
The shift of the Ethereum blockchain to a proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol opened new opportunities for developers and investors to explore, including the burning of Ether (ETH). Now, Ethereum transactions are validated through staking rather than mining. Staking impacts the supply and price dynamics of Ether in ways that are different...
Asset management firm launches BTC Lightning Network startup accelerator
Asset management firm Stone Ridge, the parent company of Bitcoin company NYDIG, has launched the first startup accelerator that focuses on the Bitcoin Lightning Network and the Taro protocol, called In Wolf’s Clothing (Wolf). The accelerator consists of 8-week programs in which the best founders and startup teams from...
Prometheum partners with Anchorage Digital on SEC-registered alternative trading system
Prometheum Ember ATS announced the launch of its alternative trading system (ATS) on Oct. 26. The new ATS is registered by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Prometheum Ember ATS will offer digital asset securities trading, clearing, settlement...
Next Bitcoin rally to start in Q2 2023 — Mark Yusko explains why
The anticipation of the next Bitcoin (BTC) halving will be the main catalyst that sparks a new crypto rally as soon as the second quarter of 2023, according to hedge fund manager Mark Yusko. The halving mechanism, which reduces Bitcoin’s block rewards by half every four years, has historically been...
Ripple reports XRP holdings below 50% for the first time
Ripple Lab’s XRP (XRP) token holdings have dropped below 50% of the total circulating supply for the first time in the company’s history. Ripple has faced criticism in the past by some that have raised questions over the firm’s significantly large ownership of XRP, arguing that it gives the company centralized control over its XRP Ledger (XRPL).
Core Scientific reveals financial distress in SEC filing, says its end may be near
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific filed forms with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 26 indicating that will not make payments due in late October and early November. The company blamed low Bitcoin (BTC) prices, increased electricity costs, an increase in the global Bitcoin hash rate and litigation with bankrupt crypto lender Celsius for the situation.
The UK has a new name for stablecoins and a new bill to regulate crypto
The United Kingdom moved forward on the Financial Services and Markets Bill on Oct. 25, hardening its vision for Bitcoin (BTC) cryptocurrency and “digital settlement assets” in the country. The suggested bill proposes “a range of measures to maintain and enhance the U.K.’s position as a global leader...
SushiSwap to create three DAOs in Panama and Cayman in business restructuring
The Sushi DAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind crypto exchange SushiSwap, has approved a legal restructuring on Oct. 26 that creates three new decentralized entities, aiming to provide more flexibility to its operations. The proposal, which received 100% votes in favor, will create the DAO Foundation, Panamanian Foundation, and Panamanian...
Bitcoin miners rethink business strategies to survive long-term
The Bitcoin mining industry continues to face a challenging year as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $20,000, coupled with rising energy costs in North America and Europe. Regulators have also recently started clamping down on crypto mining, as a recent report from the Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC) found that Bitcoin has seen a 41% increase in energy consumption year-on-year (YoY). As a result, a number of crypto mining companies have been forced to sell off equipment, while others have filed for bankruptcy.
Why is the crypto market up today?
Bitcoin (BTC) volatility is finally giving BTC bulls what they want — but why now?. After drifting lower for months and spending recent weeks in a tiny trading range, BTC/USD has delivered 24-hour gains in excess of 7%. Hitting its highest levels since mid-September, the largest cryptocurrency is rewarding...
Team Finance exploited for $14.5M during protocol migration despite contract audit
On Oct. 27, decentralized finance (DeFi) lockup protocol Team Finance said that over $14.5 million worth of tokens were exploited through the Uniswap v2 to v3 migration function on its platform. As told by blockchain security firm PeckShield, the hacker transferred liquidity from Uniswap v2 assets on Team Finance to an attacker-controlled v3 pair with skewed pricing. By locking tokens to the contract, the attacker bypassed existing validation mechanisms and pocketed the huge leftovers as a refund for profit.
October sees lowest-ever daily trading volume for crypto products: Report
As the crypto market shows signs of a gradual recovery, with Bitcoin (BTC) holding above the psychologically important $20,000 level after its initial crash to $17,600 in June, this month still sets a record low for an average daily aggregate product volume across all digital asset investment products. According to...
Report: Vast majority of blockchain energy studies ’lack scientific rigor’
According to a new preprint conducted by researchers at the Netherlands' Open Universiteit and Radboud University, in addition to the University of California, Berkley, the vast majority of literature on blockchain energy use from both academic and everyday sources lacks “the scientific rigor expected from a mature scientific field.” The report analyzed 128 scientific and open-source studies related to carbon emissions of blockchains such as Bitcoin.
THORChain network resumes following 20-hour chain halt
Cross-chain exchange and proof-of-bond network THORChain announced it was once again “fully operational” after an outage of more than 20 hours. In an Oct. 28 tweet, the THORChain team said the network was “back online and producing blocks” and had reenabled trading. The network was halted on Oct. 27 after the team said a bug had caused “non-determinism between individual nodes.”
Crypto exchange Coincheck plans Nasdaq listing in July 2023
Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck has confirmed plans to pursue a public stock offering in the United States through Nasdaq — a move that would give the company access to the country’s lucrative capital markets. In documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 28, Coincheck’s...
Fidelity report shows resilience to crypto winter, huge adoption gap among investors
Fidelity Digital Assets released its annual study on institutional investment in digital assets on Oct. 27. Digital asset fundamentals remain strong despite headwinds, the study concludes, but adoption remains highly uneven among different types of investors. In its survey of 1,052 institutional investors in Asia, Europe and the United States,...
Bitcoin price broke out this week, but has the trend changed?
Welcome readers, and thanks for subscribing! The Altcoin Roundup newsletter is now authored by Cointelegraph’s resident newsletter writer Big Smokey. In the next few weeks, this newsletter will be renamed Crypto Market Musings, a weekly newsletter that provides ahead-of-the-curve analysis and tracks emerging trends in the crypto market. The...
BitPay to introduce USDC and ETH payments on Polygon network
Major cryptocurrency firm BitPay is expanding the scope of supported blockchain networks, preparing to debut payments in ERC-20 tokens on the Polygon network. On Oct. 26, BitPay and Polygon jointly announced the integration of Polygon on the BitPay app, allowing customers to spend Polygon-bridged ERC-20 tokens. The BitPay app is...
Coinbase, Alameda-backed Mara launches African crypto wallet service
Some 2 million users in Nigeria and Kenya are set to be onboarded to a new cryptocurrency wallet backed by the likes of Coinbase Ventures and Alameda Research. Mara is a digital financial ecosystem project that is kickstarting its journey with the launch of a cryptocurrency wallet for signed-up users in Nigeria. A portion of the waitlist will be onboarded through an invite-only process starting on Oct. 27, followed by the onboarding of users in Kenya and Ghana.
Why is Bitcoin price up today?
Bitcoin price is up today, and a marketwide rally in crypto prices suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) could be aiming to wrap up the month of October in the black. As of Oct. 26, most major cryptocurrencies are posting single-digit gains. Bitcoin recorded a 5.15% price increase over the last 24 hours and a 5.48% gain over the last seven days. While the current price is fluctuating, BTC is holding above the psychologically important $20,000 level. The following chart shows the BTC rally since Oct. 24.
