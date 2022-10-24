Read full article on original website
CCTV Script 27/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 27, 2022. During the Truss administration, the market called the medium-term fiscal plan the "Halloween budget". First, the release date is October 31, which coincides with Halloween. Secondly, it expressed investors' mixed emotions, including both expectation and worry.
5 of the riskiest industries to work in during a recession, according to economists
There's been a lot of debate lately over whether the U.S. will plunge into a recession soon. While a downturn isn't inevitable, many economic forecasters believe it's just a matter of time before a recession hits. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like...
Amazon misses on revenue, stock plummets on weak fourth-quarter guidance
CNBC's Deidre Bosa joins "Closing Bell: Overtime" to report on Amazon's third-quarter earnings. Hightower’s Stephanie Link, Big Technology’s Alex Kantrowitz and Wedbush’s Dan Ives react to the report.
Trevor Noah insists he never said ‘entire UK is racist’ after Rishi Sunak row
The comedian Trevor Noah has said he did not claim “the entire UK is racist” after a row over his skit about Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the UK prime minister. Noah said on the US news programme The Daily Show earlier this week that there had been a “backlash” over Sunak, comments that were widely criticised in the UK. The former chancellor Sajid Javid said Noah had been “simply wrong”.
Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific issues bankruptcy warning and the stock is down 97% for the year
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S., raised the possibility of bankruptcy in a statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also disclosed that it will not make its debt payments coming due in late Oct. and early Nov. Core's...
DOGE soars as Elon Musk buys Twitter, and Wall Street crypto adoption accelerates: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World takes a look at the rise of Wall Street investments in crypto and what it means for the industry built on decentralization.
Elon Musk is $8 billion poorer after taking control of Twitter, meaning his net worth has fallen by $66 billion this year
He's still the world's richest man, but becoming "Chief Twit" has wiped billions off Elon Musk's fortune, according to the Bloomberg wealth index.
Truth Social merger partner's shares rise after Trump weighs in on Elon Musk Twitter deal
Shares of DWAC, the SPAC that is supposed to take Donald Trump's Truth Social, rose Friday. The decline comes as Twitter is taken over by Elon Musk, who previously said he would reinstate Trump's account. Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021,...
Prepare your finances for a recession despite strong GDP report, warn financial advisors: 'Plan for more disruption'
U.S. gross domestic product grew by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the third quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated Thursday. That growth follows a shrinking economy in the first half of the year. But consumers shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security, according to economists and...
Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022: Cramer considers trimming these portfolio stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why they believe Big Tech is being eclipsed as the market leader after disappointing earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet. Jim also says it may be time to trim back certain stocks in the Charitable Trust portfolio now that the S&P 500 Oscillator is in overbought territory.
Demand for Series I bonds crashes TreasuryDirect ahead of key deadline to secure 9.62% rate
Oct. 28 is the deadline for investors to lock in the record-high 9.62% interest rate for Series I bonds. TreasuryDirect.gov, the website to buy the Treasury bonds, has become "one of the most visited websites in the federal government" in the past few days, according to the Treasury Department. I...
Jim Cramer says he likes these 3 travel stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday recommended three stocks investors should add to their portfolios to take advantage of hot travel demand. Cramer named travel as one of five recession-resistant market leaders that are emerging, while tech stocks have been hammered during earnings season. Part of the reason tech companies have...
Why the Chartmaster sees more pain ahead for Big Tech
Carter Worth of Worth Charting on what's next for Amazon and Meta. With CNBC's Sara Eison and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Steve Grasso and Courtney Garcia.
Dow closes 800 points higher on Friday, registers fourth straight week of gains
Stocks rose on Friday despite a tumble in Amazon shares after economic data pointed to slowing inflation and a steady consumer. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 828.52 points, or about 2.6%, higher at 32,861.80. The S&P 500 added nearly 2.5%, to close at 3,901.06. The Nasdaq Composite ended up about 2.9%, to close at 11,102.45.
EU official warns Musk he'll have to 'fly by our rules' as he buys Twitter
Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for the internal market, said Twitter will have to "fly by our rules" after Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the company. Tech companies will face greater pressure to remove illegal content under the EU's incoming Digital Services Act. Companies can be fined up to 6%...
Venture capitalists are betting on a part of China’s chip industry safe from U.S. bans
The U.S. this month imposed new restrictions to maintain a lead over China in advanced chip technology. Nearly 80% of the global chip market falls under the mature technologies category, giving Chinese companies an opportunity to fill the gap, said Bo Du, managing director at WestSummit Capital Management. Tay Choon...
Cramer's week ahead: There could be 'real signs' for the Fed to slow down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. "This market's trading like next week, we'll see some real signs that the Fed's winning its war on inflation, and they...
