"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
KAAL-TV
Report: Sen. Menendez, NJ Democrat, faces new federal probe
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat who avoided conviction on corruption charges five years ago, is reportedly the subject of a new federal investigation. An adviser for the senator, Michael Soliman, acknowledged the probe in a statement Wednesday. “Senator Menendez is aware of...
KAAL-TV
Second ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial ends in conviction
NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.
KAAL-TV
GOP aims to flip Washington House seat back in key race
SEATTLE (AP) — The Republican mayor of Wenatchee, a small city in central Washington’s orchard country, didn’t support Democrat Kim Schrier when she was first elected to Congress in 2018. Since then, though, he’s been impressed. Schrier helped Wenatchee score major federal money for a new...
Column: 'It's getting worse.' The sad part of the Pelosi attack is it doesn't surprise us
While the motive of the attack on Paul Pelosi has yet to be determined, the suspect's social media profile is filled with right-wing disinformation that experts have warned can lead to violence
KAAL-TV
AP sources: Suspect targeted home of House speaker in attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — The suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi, House speaker’s husband, specifically targeted their San Francisco home, people familiar with the matter said Friday. Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer. Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body,...
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
KAAL-TV
West says no biological weapons in Ukraine, Russia disagrees
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. and its Western allies on Thursday dismissed Russia’s claims that banned biological weapons activities are taking place in Ukraine with American support, calling the allegation disinformation and fabrications. Russia’s U.N. ambassador said Moscow will pursue a U.N. investigation of its allegations that...
John F. Floyd Commentary: US should take Putin's apocalyptic nuclear threats seriously
I have never liked a person or politician who was a single-issue advocate. Now I have discovered, belatedly I admit, a person or persons who are political to the extent of being a single political party follower. No matter what the issue, no matter what the social disruption and no matter what the consequences, it is my party, right or wrong. ...
The courage of Iran's citizens and physicians fills me with awe as a doctor and woman
Iran has seen 40+ days of protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in September. As a physician and woman, I applaud the courage on display as the fight for human rights continues.
KAAL-TV
Blinken says US, Canada have to work together on world ills
MONTREAL (AP) — The United States must work with countries like Canada to solve world problems, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday. Neither Canada nor the United States can alone face challenges such as climate change, global health issues and the impact of new technologies, Blinken told a group of dignitaries and university students.
KAAL-TV
US imposes more Iranian sanctions over Mahsa Amini’s death
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on members of Iran’s intelligence agency, leaders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, prison wardens and others, acting 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police. The U.S. government’s sanctions arm designated...
KAAL-TV
Blinken: US, Canada discuss military force for Haiti
VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — The U.S. and Canada will work together to “cut the insecurity knot” that has allowed gangs to create a humanitarian crisis in Haiti, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday. But neither Blinken nor Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly committed their...
