Georgia State

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
allongeorgia.com

North Georgia businessman sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste

Amin Ali has been sentenced for disposing of hazardous waste without a permit after dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in North Georgia. “Ali abused the North Georgia environment by illegally dumping hundreds of drums of waste,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “The environmental laws are designed to keep Georgia’s natural beauty available and safe for future generations and this office will work to enforce those laws.”
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
a-z-animals.com

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
CORDELE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Watch for deer on Georgia’s roads

Why is Fall the time of year that you need to be more vigilant while driving? Because it is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Motorists should be alert and pay close attention to roadsides as we are nearing the...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Heavy rain moves out of north Georgia

ATLANTA — Tuesday started off dry, but it won’t stay like that all day. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz says strong to severe storms are possible in north Georgia. While the main severe season is the spring, Georgia does often get some severe weather this time...
saportareport.com

For sale, the State of Georgia

There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
wtoc.com

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp makes campaign stop in Darien

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The race for the Governor’s mansion continues in Georgia as candidates make their final appeals to voters in the midst of early voting. Governor Brian Kemp continuing his campaign bus tour with a stop in Darien this morning. McIntosh County voters and leaders gathered outside...
DARIEN, GA

