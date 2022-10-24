Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Is Georgia's 'Creepiest' Legend
Insider put together a list of the creepiest legends told in each state.
Georgia's Most Dangerous Cities
Georgia has many cities and towns, and most are safe. However, some of the state's cities are dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
allongeorgia.com
North Georgia businessman sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste
Amin Ali has been sentenced for disposing of hazardous waste without a permit after dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in North Georgia. “Ali abused the North Georgia environment by illegally dumping hundreds of drums of waste,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “The environmental laws are designed to keep Georgia’s natural beauty available and safe for future generations and this office will work to enforce those laws.”
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
Georgia ranks among top ‘witchiest’ states in America
A new study shows that Georgia ranks number ten on a list of the top states in the country where the most witches live.
'This is horrible': Future of Central and south Georgia's only clinic for ALS patients uncertain
MACON, Ga. — The future of the only clinic in Central and south Georgia that treats ALS is up in the air. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive nervous system disease that weakens patients' muscles and impacts their physical function-- making therapy at these clinics even more essential.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
a-z-animals.com
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida's property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month.
New tick spreading to more North Georgia counties. Here’s what you need to know
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division is confirming the Asian Longhorned tick is now in more North Georgia counties. The tick is native to eastern Asia, according to the GDA. The tick will feed on many hosts, including humans. Female ticks can lay eggs and reproduce without mating, according to the CDC.
Watch for deer on Georgia’s roads
Why is Fall the time of year that you need to be more vigilant while driving? Because it is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Motorists should be alert and pay close attention to roadsides as we are nearing the...
California lake holds enough lithium for all electric cars made in Georgia, U.S
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Georgia is poised to become a major player in the world of electric cars, trucks and SUVs. But right now, we’re dependent on China for a key ingredient used to make their batteries. A lake in California could change that. “About two years now,”...
Heavy rain moves out of north Georgia
ATLANTA — Tuesday started off dry, but it won’t stay like that all day. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz says strong to severe storms are possible in north Georgia. While the main severe season is the spring, Georgia does often get some severe weather this time...
Hyundai breaks ground in Georgia for its first electric vehicle plant in the US
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hyundai officially broke ground in Georgia on its first electric vehicle plant in the United States. The new plant is expected to bring thousands of new jobs to Georgia. Hyundai car executives and state leaders kicked off the car company’s groundbreaking Tuesday in Bryan County near...
saportareport.com
For sale, the State of Georgia
There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
Action News Jax
$200K winning ticket sold in Georgia for Monday night’s Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball, but someone in Georgia woke up $200,000 richer. Georgia Lottery’s website shows that one person matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number. Monday’s numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54 with 16 as the Powerball.
wtoc.com
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp makes campaign stop in Darien
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The race for the Governor’s mansion continues in Georgia as candidates make their final appeals to voters in the midst of early voting. Governor Brian Kemp continuing his campaign bus tour with a stop in Darien this morning. McIntosh County voters and leaders gathered outside...
Comments / 0