Jake Paul’s claims that combat sports judge Glenn Feldman is on the take might well cost the novice boxer a pretty penny. According to a report by ESPN, Feldman has joined boxing promoter Eddie Hearn in filing a lawsuit against Paul after the YouTuber accused Hearn of being in league with Feldman to fix prominent boxing matches in 2022, including Katie Taylor’s win against Amanda Serrano and Oleksandr Usyk’s recent victory against Anthony Joshua.

2 DAYS AGO