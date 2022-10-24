Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillies overturn 5-run deficit, stun Astros in World Series opener
HOUSTON -- While Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto was the offensive hero with a pair of critical extra-base hits, it was the managerial acumen of Rob Thomson combined with an exceptional performance from the Philadelphia bullpen that helped shape a well-rounded effort in World Series Game 1 on Friday. Realmuto clubbed...

Nola nowhere near perfect for Phillies in Houston this time
HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola was nowhere near perfect for the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston this time. Nola was done after 4 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the World Series, though he retired the final six batters he faced and left in a tie game after the Phillies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit — and won 6-5 after J.T. Realmuto led off the 10th inning with his third homer this postseason.

Several current, former IronPigs on Phillies main roster and reserve ahead of World Series Game 1
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As the Phillies get set to battle the Astros in the World Series, it's impossible not to notice all the Lehigh Valley IronPigs connections on the big club's roster. Several of the IronPigs who have either formerly or currently graced Coca-Cola Park will be playing Friday night...

Friday's Major League Linescores
Nola, Alvarado (5), Eflin (6), Suárez (7), Domínguez (8), Robertson (10) and Realmuto; Verlander, Abreu (6), Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Garcia (10), Stanek (10) and Maldonado, Vázquez. W_Domínguez 1-0. L_Garcia 0-1. Sv_Robertson (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (1). Houston, Tucker (2).

Fans root for Phillies in Berks during start of World Series
WYOMISSING, Pa. - There were cheers of support for the home team during game one of the World Series at a home in Berks County. Rob Mest says "Phillies fans only, or else you're not welcome," when visiting his man cave in Blandon. "There's no better place unless you are...

Former Phillie, Pottstown grad talks about team's World Series chances
PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia Phillie is sounding off about his old team's World Series chances ahead of Game 1 Friday. Howard Bedell says he's excited to see Philadelphia going for the championship. The Pottstown High School grad played for the team in the 60s. He also served in the...
