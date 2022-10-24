ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Horror begins at home: the haunting new chapter in domestic noir

When Dee walks through the front door in Catriona Ward’s recent thriller The Last House on Needless Street, readers of gothic fiction find themselves in a familiar place. The house is “an underworld; a deep cave where lonely shafts of light fall on strange mounds, jagged broken things. Plywood is nailed over all the windows,” and the “whole place smells of death; not of rot or blood but dry bone and dust; like an old grave, long forgotten”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy