Disney revealed its first plus-sized heroine. Not everyone is happy about her
Bianca is a young ballerina who appears in a short film that's streaming on Disney+. But some fans aren't thrilled that her struggle with body image drives the two-minute plotline.
Paul McCartney Says This Beatles Song Gave John Lennon The Inspiration For “Imagine”
Paul McCartney claims that one of The Beatles’ songs became the inspiration for John Lennon’s popular tune “Imagine.” Paul discussed the comparison between the two songs in his book called The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present. He shared that The Beatles’ song “I’ll Get You” has...
Horror begins at home: the haunting new chapter in domestic noir
When Dee walks through the front door in Catriona Ward’s recent thriller The Last House on Needless Street, readers of gothic fiction find themselves in a familiar place. The house is “an underworld; a deep cave where lonely shafts of light fall on strange mounds, jagged broken things. Plywood is nailed over all the windows,” and the “whole place smells of death; not of rot or blood but dry bone and dust; like an old grave, long forgotten”.
