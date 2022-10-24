Read full article on original website
Related
Disney revealed its first plus-sized heroine. Not everyone is happy about her
Bianca is a young ballerina who appears in a short film that's streaming on Disney+. But some fans aren't thrilled that her struggle with body image drives the two-minute plotline.
Paul McCartney Says This Beatles Song Gave John Lennon The Inspiration For “Imagine”
Paul McCartney claims that one of The Beatles’ songs became the inspiration for John Lennon’s popular tune “Imagine.” Paul discussed the comparison between the two songs in his book called The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present. He shared that The Beatles’ song “I’ll Get You” has...
Horror begins at home: the haunting new chapter in domestic noir
When Dee walks through the front door in Catriona Ward’s recent thriller The Last House on Needless Street, readers of gothic fiction find themselves in a familiar place. The house is “an underworld; a deep cave where lonely shafts of light fall on strange mounds, jagged broken things. Plywood is nailed over all the windows,” and the “whole place smells of death; not of rot or blood but dry bone and dust; like an old grave, long forgotten”.
dcnewsnow.com
Best dinosaur costume
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With Hollywood maintaining a steady flow of entertainment featuring prehistoric beasts running rampant, dinosaur costumes show no sign of waning in popularity. Whether you're looking to dress up as a cowboy comically mounted on a Tyrannosaurus steed or want to wear a detailed, movie-accurate mask that looks straight from a film set, there is a costume available to suit every dinosaur fan’s preferences.
dcnewsnow.com
Best Medusa costume
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Medusa, the Greek mythological monster who could freeze anyone into a lifeless block of stone, has fascinated the world’s imagination in times ancient and modern. Since she was also the victim of cruelty at the hands of men, beheaded and used as a weapon, she has additionally become a moving symbol of righteous rage.
Comments / 0