Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson to Start for Broncos vs. Jaguars After Hamstring Injury, HC Says

Russell Wilson's airplane workout regiment worked. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday that Wilson will start for the Denver Broncos on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The 33-year-old missed the Week 7 loss against the New York Jets with a hamstring injury and was in danger of missing...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 8: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Have you ever had that moment when the light bulb flickers on in your head, and something starts to click? That's what we're starting to see with coaching staffs that have tapped into the skill sets of young players. Fantasy managers should be excited for the new names on our Week 8 sleeper list.
Bleacher Report

Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Dealing with Numbness in Toes Due to Ankle Injury

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly dealing with numbness in his toes on his left foot due to a high ankle sprain suffered on Sept. 25 versus the Baltimore Ravens. Mike Giardi of NFL Network provided more information. Jones missed three games but returned to start Monday against...
Bleacher Report

5-Star CB Cormani McClain Commits to Miami over Alabama, Florida, More

Cormani McClain, a 5-star cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, announced Thursday he's decided to play college football at Miami. Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacted to the news:. McClain emerged as an intriguing two-way contributor at Lake Gibson High School in Florida, where he played both corner and wide...
FLORIDA STATE
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Likely to Miss Week 8, Rest Knee Injury Several Weeks

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will reportedly miss at least one game because of a sprained knee injury. Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Elliott isn't expected to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears to give his knee time to heal. Head coach Mike McCarthy told...
Bleacher Report

Antonio Gibson Won't Be Traded by Commanders at Deadline, Ron Rivera Says

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera vehemently denied any rumors that Antonio Gibson might be traded before Tuesday's deadline. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Rivera said the third-year running back won't be moved. Jordan Schultz of The Score reported on Friday morning that opposing teams have called the Commanders about...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Matt Ryan 'Disappointed' but Supports Colts After Being Benched for Sam Ehlinger

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan spoke with reporters two days after the team revealed he would be benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger, noting that he was "disappointed" on a personal level but that he would "move forward" and would be "here for the team." James Boyd @RomeovilleKid. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a>...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. Trained for NFL Career Before Signing with Charlotte

Dennis Smith Jr. signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets in September, but not before kicking around the idea of transitioning to football. "I told my previous agent, 'I'm not going overseas. If s--t don't work out, I'm just going to the NFL,'" he told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "And I was dead-ass serious. I put on hella weight. I was gonna try."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Rumors: Jaguars' Josh Allen Interests Teams After Robert Quinn Deal

The NFL trade market has been vibrant ahead of Tuesday's deadline, and teams continue to monitor potentially available pass-rushers. That includes the Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:. Allen, 25, has had a solid season, registering 19 tackles (five for loss), three sacks, 11 quarterback hits and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

Lee Corso Won't Appear on 'College GameDay' at Jackson State Because of Health Issue

Lee Corso will not be present at Saturday's edition of College Gameday because of health concerns. Show host Rece Davis announced the news Friday. "LC's dealing with a few little health issues," Davis said. "They're taken of from what I'm told, and we're looking forward to having him back on that set with us and putting on those headgears in no time."
JACKSON, MS
Bleacher Report

Arch Manning to Enroll at Texas in January Ahead of Freshman Season

Arch Manning isn't waiting to get started at Texas. According to Anwar Richardson of Rivals, Manning will enroll at the school in January:. Manning, the top overall prospect in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports' composite rankings, committed to the Longhorns in June over schools like Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Clemson, among others.
AUSTIN, TX

