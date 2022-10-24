ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

AirPods Pro 2 review: best Apple earbuds yet are missed opportunity

By Samuel Gibbs Consumer technology editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lpmn7_0ikCawxr00

Apple has given its top earbuds an upgrade, adding improved noise cancelling, new touch controls for volume and a case that makes sounds to the AirPods Pro. But the problem of repairability continues to dog them.

The £249 ($249/A$399) second-generation Pros come in at the same price as their predecessors , sitting above the £179 AirPods 3 and £220 Beats Fit Pro , which Apple also makes.

Side by side with their predecessors it’s difficult to spot what has changed. Some of the black vents have been moved on the earbuds while the still-very-pocketable case has a few new elements, including sweat resistance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32SPES_0ikCawxr00
The case has a new speaker in the bottom and loop for attaching a wrist strap or lanyard. It can be charged via lightning cable, MagSafe (Qi) or the Apple Watch charger. Photograph: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The case chimes during pairing, when placed on charge or when the battery is too low to fully charge the earbuds. If you misplace them it has a U1 chip for precise finding in the Find My app on an iPhone and can ring out to help you locate them.

The earbuds fit the same as their predecessors, held in place by a silicone tip with the stalk hanging down towards your earlobe. I find them secure and comfortable for extended periods, but a lack of any stabilising wing makes them less suitable for exercise.

They have the same good squeeze controls on the stalks for playback and noise cancelling as their predecessors. But they also have a new swipe gesture for turning the volume up and down that works very well.

Better battery life means they last for a good six hours of playback with noise cancelling or just under five for calls. The case can fully charge the earbuds up to four times for a combined playback time of 30 hours, which compares favourably with rivals.

Specifications

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, SBC, AAC, H2 chip, UWB

  • Battery life: six hours ANC playback (30 hours with case)

  • Water resistance: IPX4 case and buds (splash resistant)

  • Earbud dimensions: 30.9 x 21.8 x 24.0mm

  • Earbud weight: 5.4g each

  • Charging case dimensions: 45.2 x 60.6 x 21.7mm

  • Charging case weight: 37.9g

  • Case charging: Lightning, Qi wireless (MagSafe), Apple Watch

Better sound and noise cancelling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSov4_0ikCawxr00
A new panel of the settings app on an iPhone shows all the controls for the AirPods including personalised spatial audio and case sounds. Photograph: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The earbuds have Apple’s new H2 chip, which supports the latest Bluetooth 5.3 standard and improves sound and noise cancelling. They work best with Apple devices, automatically switching between them, but worked fine with a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and various other Android devices and PCs.

The new AirPods Pro sound really good with more bass and a little more clarity across the range than their predecessors. They produce solid separation between tones, super clear vocals and handle complex and overlapping tracks well. They sound fairly balanced and rounded, doing a good job with most music genres for general listening.

Used with an Apple device they can also create a virtual surround effect , called spatial audio. With the iOS 16 update , you can also personalise the spatial audio using scans of your ear taken with an iPhone’s front-facing camera creating a more realistic sound based on your unique ear shape. Note both of these features are available on other recent AirPods.

For music it piles on the bass and sounds more spacious, which is an acquired taste. For films, particularly those with Dolby Atmos soundtracks, it sounds fantastic giving you a much more immersive experience more akin to a cinema than earbuds.

Overall, the new AirPods Pro are Apple’s best-sounding earbuds to date, falling just short of the very best in the market from Sennheiser and Sony .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tBWl_0ikCawxr00
The ear tips have a similar oval-shaped profile that fits well in your ear canal with vents to relieve pressure avoiding the ‘plugged in’ feeling. Photograph: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The active noise cancelling is also improved over the old models with more capable handling of wind noise. They do a better job at blocking mid tones, cancelling out car noise and the rumble of trains more effectively. They still struggle with higher pitch noise such as keyboard clicks in an office, but manage background chatter better than most, particularly for their size and fit. Only Sony’s much larger WF-1000XM4 perform better for earbuds.

Apple’s transparency mode is still best in class, sounding very natural, as if you’re not wearing earbuds. A new “adaptive” mode reduces very loud noises to below 85dB, which keeps things like sirens or jackhammers from being overwhelming. If you use an Apple Watch you can see the amount of sound reduction in real time in the noise app, which is novel.

Call quality is really good, coming across very natural sounding in quiet settings with good noise control in loud street-side environments.

Sustainability

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kn9V0_0ikCawxr00
The AirPods Pro 2 have longer battery life and each bud and case can be replaced individually, but actual repair is highly unlikely. Photograph: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Apple does not provide an expected lifespan for the batteries but they should last in excess of 500 full-charge cycles with at least 80% of its original capacity. A battery service costs from £55.

The earbuds are not repairable, scoring a zero out of 10 on iFixit’s repairability scale , but Apple offers replacements costing £89 per earbud. The earbuds and case are made from recycled aluminium, gold, rare earth elements, tin and plastic, but Apple does not publish environmental impact reports for accessories such as headphones. The company offers trade-in and free recycling schemes, including for non-Apple products.

Price

The second-generation AirPods Pro cost £249 ( $249 / A$399 ).

For comparison, the AirPods 3 cost £169 , Beats Fit Pro cost £220 , the Google Pixel Buds Pro cost £179 , the Sony WF-1000XM4 cost £199 , Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 cost £225 , and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro cost £219 .

Verdict

The second-generation AirPods Pro are Apple’s best earbuds yet. They sound better, have more effective noise cancelling, last longer on a charge and keep what is good about their predecessors.

The onboard volume control is very welcome, as is the adaptive transparency feature. They work best with Apple devices, but are fine with most others, missing a few advanced features. There are very few competitors that offer quite as much as the AirPods Pro 2 in such a pocketable and comfortable package.

But they are a missed opportunity to improve on the sustainability front. Inclusion of recycled materials is good but they are just as unrepairable as their predecessors and most competitors, which is a real shame and loses a star.

Pros: great sound and noise cancelling, adaptive transparency, sweat resistance, great controls including onboard volume, advanced features with Apple devices including spatial audio, comfortable, excellent case, good call quality

Cons: not repairable, expensive, no hi-res audio support, lack features when connected to Android/Windows, same stalk design as predecessors, only available in white

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qdwL_0ikCawxr00
The strap loop can help attach the case to your wrist, bag or belt buckle, but its compact form still fits in the money pocket of a set of jeans. Photograph: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
TENNESSEE STATE
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
The Guardian

Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
CNET

iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache

IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount

Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
The Guardian

The Guardian

488K+
Followers
111K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy