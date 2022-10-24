Read full article on original website
Valerie Bertinelli Responded To Matthew Perry's Relationship Accusations
"Friends" star Matthew Perry has been telling some big stories about "Kids Baking Championship" co-host Valerie Bertinelli, but they might not be tall tales. In a story leaked from Perry's forthcoming memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," in which he hits on "Friends," addiction, his 2018 near-death experience from opioid abuse, and of course all those juicy Hollywood moments you read an excellent show biz memoir for. Perry claims he made out with Valerie Bertinelli while she was not only married to Eddie Van Halen, but while he was in the room (per Rolling Stone).
What Anne Burrell Is Like Behind The Scenes, According To Jeff Mauro - Exclusive
It's no secret that Jeff Mauro can always be counted on for a laugh in the kitchen. Whether you're catching him on the weekends with the cast of "The Kitchen," tuning in to "Kitchen Crash," or streaming any of his other Food Network appearances, one thing is clear — Mauro brings the party wherever he goes, proving that cooking can always lead to a good time.
How Alex Guarnaschelli Really Feels About Facing Scott Conant Again - Exclusive
If you tune into an episode of "Chopped," there's a good chance you'll catch chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Scott Conant at the judges' table. The two have been judging the show together for nearly 15 years and have built a lasting friendship along the way. However, you might not have known that Guarnaschelli and Conant have seen that relationship tested by a little friendly competition.
Butter's Famous Guests Alex Guarnaschelli Fangirled Over - Exclusive
When Alex Guarnaschelli isn't filming for Food Network — whether it's judging on "Chopped," hosting "The Kitchen," or competing on "Alex vs America" – she's hard at work running her restaurant, Butter, in New York City. The famed Manhattan hot spot is centered around seasonally focused, upscale, farm-to-table cuisine. It's celebrating 20 years in business, with Guarnaschelli at the helm as Executive Chef since 2003 (per Cooking Channel).
Amanda Freitag Is Dropping Some New Cocktails
Amanda Freitag is known for being a fiercely competitive chef and a staple judge on Food Network's "Chopped." On Instagram, she's also well-regarded by social media users for her "Easy AF" cooking show. In her online series, Freitag shows viewers how to make upscale but entirely accessible recipes like Chica adobo fish stew and simple hummus. Freitag normally demonstrates the recipes while sharing personal anecdotes, tips, and tricks.
Rowan Atkinson Said Playing Mr. Bean was Stressful and Exhausting
Rowan Atkinson is best known to many as Mr. Bean. But he didn't always enjoy playing the beloved character.
'Real-Life Willy Wonka' Phillip Ashley Rix Is Changing The Chocolate Game - Exclusive Interview
Phillip Ashley Rix, founder of Philip Ashley Chocolates, has received high praise for his work as a chocolatier. Forbes called Rix a "real-life Willy Wonka." Rix found a spot among Oprah's Favorite Things in 2020. He's also created chocolate masterpieces for a variety of clients and notable events, from Cadillac to the Emmys and Oscars.
The Key To Perfecting Anne Burrell's Most Popular Recipe - Exclusive
Pasta Bolognese is the epitome of Italian American comfort food. The rich, meat-based tomato sauce takes some time and effort to prepare, but when done right, it makes for a decadent, stick-to-your-belly meal that's perfect for getting you through the cold weather season. Add a glass of wine and a cozy blanket, and you'll be ready to hibernate. However, pasta Bolognese done wrong can leave you with either a watery sauce that won't coat your noodles or a thick, clumpy mess.
Twitter Is In Tears Over GBBO's Jürgen's Wholesome New Gig
Former "The Great British Baking Show" star Jürgen Krauss has been up to quite a bit since being eliminated from the 2021 season of the show in the semi-finals, an elimination that shocked both contestants and viewers alike. Despite telling The Guardian he "had to make three calls to families with crying kids to comfort them" and that his social media exploded with fans who stated "they just couldn't stop crying," he felt "happy with the outcome," insisting that just being on the show was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
Paula Deen's Touching Story About Leslie Jordan And Their Fast Friendship
Since his October 24 death, tributes have been pouring out from those who knew and loved Leslie Jordan. Per the Los Angeles Times, Jordan died at the age of 67 after crashing his BMW into a Hollywood wall. The Los Angeles Police Department declared him dead on the scene, but they were unsure whether the crash killed him or if he suffered from a medical emergency while driving, effectively causing the accident.
Giada De Laurentiis' Pumpkin Souffle Is Halloween On A Plate
When you think of sweet treats this time of year, the first thing you think of is likely Halloween candy (after all, trick or treating is basically the defining pastime of the October 31st holiday). But if you're throwing a Fright Night party or just want to get in the spooky spirit, you can also find plenty of Halloween-themed recipes online. Search "Halloween desserts" or "Halloween party food" on Pinterest and you'll find everything from monster macaroni and cheese to sweet potato Jack o' lanterns. Even celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis has a few frightfully festive recipes up her sleeve, including a pumpkin soufflé that she recently shared on Instagram.
Negroni Sbagliato: Your Complete Guide To The Popular Cocktail
It's been impossible to ignore the new resurgence of the Negroni sbagliato cocktail. With just three ingredients, this is one of the hottest and most delicious cocktails you can make at home. Not only is it simple to put together, but it's also quite delicious and it has gained a new legion of followers because of how it combines flavors. It's a bit of sweetness that's perfectly balanced with bitter notes.
Alex Najar Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of Hell's Kitchen Season 21 - Exclusive Interview
Running for 21 seasons and counting, "Hell's Kitchen" is a paradox of anxiety-inducing entertainment and high level culinary competition. The stakes are high, the emotions run even higher, and you never know what host Gordon Ramsay is going to say or do next. The show has fostered a lot of curiosity over the years about what it's really like to compete on the show and put your career on the line in front of some of the most acclaimed chefs in the business. Not to mention, the reality show aspect of living in a dorm with all your competitors where there is bound to be more drama than raw entrees during service.
Twitter Is Loving Ted Allen's Throwback Pic With Amanda Freitag
"Chopped" is an unusual show in many ways. It managed to spin the "American Idol" formula by putting it in the cooking competition space and adding time limits. Then there's the fact that since it debuted in 2007 (via IMDb) and there are 52 "Chopped" seasons you can stream online. "SNL" has only done 48, and it came out in 1975, the same year as "Starsky and Hutch."
Burger King Is Celebrating Spooky Season With An In-App Ghost Detector
You know what they say: If it's a holiday on the calendar, then companies going to cash in on it. Whether it's celebrating Christmas, St. Patrick's Day, or Valentine's Day, fast food companies are eager to put their own spin on the holiday to stand out from the crowd — and good old Burger King is no exception.
What 'Koshersoul' Really Means, According To Michael Twitty - Exclusive
Michael Twitty's first book, "The Cooking Gene," took the world by storm with its insightful and poignant narrative of a man finding his way through generations of lost and often underrepresented history. Twitty used a combination of research and personal experiences to follow foods as they traveled seas and cultural lines, an effort that earned him a coveted James Beard Award. Now, he's back with his new book, "Koshersoul: the Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew." Here, Twitty again attempts to document that which has rarely, if ever, been documented before, using food as a way to connect different facets of humanity.
Adam Richman Finally Weighs In On The Shake Shack Versus In-N-Out Debate - Exclusive
Anyone who seriously claims to love burgers is well familiar with the age-old war between Shake Shack and In-N-Out. Are you team Shack Stack? Or do you go wild for Animal Style? The long-standing East Coast versus West Coast showdown elicits strong opinions among fans — and you can't get away with not taking a side. Many chefs and foodies have weighed in on this debate over the years, from Gordon Ramsay to Chrissy Teigen to the late, great Anthony Bourdain. Now the celebrity foodie, proclaimed burger lover, and "Man v. Food" star Adam Richman is taking up arms in the great burger battle.
Robert Irvine Calls Out Food Network For The Return Of Dinner: Impossible
Robert Irvine, or "Bobby I" as no one calls him, has never been a wallflower. The Guardian reports that he's so brash he even went so far as to make up a bunch of outrageous lies to pad his resume. Then there's his show "Restaurant: Impossible," in which he regularly berates stubborn restaurant owners (via YouTube) who believe, despite the egregious failure of their businesses, that they know what they're doing. Irvine has even been called flat "mean" for some of his behavior, yet he says he's "intense ... not mean."
Why Was Furikake Invented?
Sushi cravings are different types of cravings. It's the thing you want to eat when looking for something light and fresh, but also rich and surprising, as some sushi rolls often carry spicy and fishy flavors. This is just a small part of the many delights of Japanese food. As SBS describes, Japanese cuisine is elegant and light, as chefs try to create dishes in the most natural way possible. The cuisine is famous for featuring raw fish, known as sashimi, side sauces, spice, and umami textures and flavors.
Martha Stewart Basically Just Said She'd Date Pete Davidson
There are a lot of things people could ask Martha Stewart, who is not only a wealthy media mogul and former model but seems extremely comfortable answering personal questions on public television. Stewart divorced in 1990, per People magazine, and has never remarried. But questions have surfaced in recent months regarding her relationship status.
