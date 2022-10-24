Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Shooting Outside Springfield Bar Leaves One Wounded
Sangamon County detectives are investigating a shooting outside a Springfield bar early Thursday that sent a man to the hospital. The incident happened around 2:45am Thursday outside the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Lowell Avenue. County deputies and officers from Springfield, Leland Grove, and Illinois State Police all responded to a call of shots fired outside the business. The suspect or suspects were gone by the time officers arrived.
wlds.com
Morgan Co. Deputy Forces Collision After Driver of a Vehicle Experiences Medical Emergency
A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy had to forcibly create a car collision yesterday on Jacksonville’s west end. The deputy forcibly controlled the crash around 3:30 yesterday afternoon on a car traveling southbound near the 1200 block of Sandusky Road due to the motorist experiencing an unknown medical episode.
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Possible Shots Fired Incident
Jacksonville Police were called to the 700 block of East Chambers Street at approximately 9:45 last night after a caller told West Central Joint Dispatch they had heard shots fired in the area. Officers responded to the area of East Chambers at Brooklyn Avenue, and according to the report, the...
Springfield man arrested, charged after drug raid
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is facing several drug charges after he was arrested on Thursday during the execution of a search warrant. Officials with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said an ongoing investigation determined that 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert was selling fentanyl. Deputies obtained a search warrant for Tolbert’s home at 1017 South […]
wlds.com
Jacksonville Woman Arrested For Two Counts of Elder Abuse
More information has been released about an arrest that occurred last week in reference to an elder abuse incident from early October. Jacksonville Police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of King Street on Saturday, October 8th at 9:45AM about an elderly person who had fallen and needed medical attention. The elderly female was transported by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.
Post Register
Fast-food employee arrested for throwing drink at drive-thru customer, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Authorities in Illinois have identified a fast-food employee accused of throwing a drink at a customer. Police said Tyeisha Pack, 19, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery. The Springfield Police Department said Pack allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a customer in a...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 16-22, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Jake Vesper, 30 of Gillespie, is charged with violating an order of protection in connection with an October 16 incident. The charge was elevated to a felony due to a prior battery charge.
newschannel20.com
Armed robbery in Little Flower Church parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are searching for the people responsible for an armed robbery in the Little Flower Church parking lot. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on October 2 at 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr. Police say the victim was sitting inside their vehicle when two men walked...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Fire Department Responds to Call of Smoke Filling Home Thursday
The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a residence in the northern part of the city last night after a caller advised the house was filling with smoke. Fire crews responded to the 800 block of North Diamond Street just after 10:00 pm Thursday. Upon arrival, it was determined that the smoke was caused by the clothes dryer which had been in operation prior to the resident calling about the smoke.
khqa.com
McDonough County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Wednesday morning. Natacha R. Deweese 33, of Havana, IL, and Kevin W. Masten, 45, of Macomb, IL were arrested on charges of delivery of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, possession of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, possession of a narcotic instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia.
wlds.com
Burglary Suspect Facing 32 Criminal Charges in Calhoun Following High-Speed Chase
32 criminal charges have been filed against a Granite City man following a high-speed chase in Calhoun County last week. According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office overnight, on Wednesday of last week at 3:20 pm, deputies responded to a call of a burglary on the Illinois River Road south of Hardin.
IDNR captures mountain lion in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Update 1:33pm: IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services […]
newschannel20.com
One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
tspr.org
Defense granted more time to prepare in Macomb fatal shooting case
The man accused of a shooting death at the Four Oaks Apartments on North Charles St. near the Western Illinois University campus appeared in court via Skype on Tuesday, Oct. 25. In that court appearance, Dylan Lovato’s attorney asked for more time to prepare. The request was granted and the...
wmay.com
Two Arrested In Jacksonville After Fight Involving Machete
Two men have been arrested in Jacksonville after a fight involving a machete. WLDS Radio in Jacksonville reports the incident happened just before 5:30 Friday evening. Police responded to find the two men both injured from the encounter. Police reports say 32-year-old Paul Grey of Murrayville and 35-year-old Tyshawn Barnes of Jacksonville got into a verbal dispute, and then Gray allegedly struck Barnes in the head with the machete. Barnes was somehow able to grab the machete and struck Grey with it.
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 18-23, 2022
On 10/18/2022 at 8:53 AM Kenneth R. Marvel of Mt. Sterling struck a deer in the roadway on CH 6/CR 400E. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00. On 10/18/2022 at 9:55 PM David M. Rowland of Quincy struck a deer in the roadway on CH 12/CR 605N. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle were over $1500.00.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Man found guilty of beating his father-in-law
A Madison man faces 20 years in prison after he was convicted of aggravated assault for hitting his father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat, Madison County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said. The man, John Garran Saxton, 33, was convicted on Oct. 26, according to Bramlett. He will be...
wdbr.com
Yard waste program announced
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
illinoisweeklies.com
Maricle and Webb face off in Fulton County sheriff race
LEWISTOWN – In their jobs at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Maricle and Jon Webb have worked side-by-side. In the election for Fulton County Sheriff, Maricle and Webb are on opposite sides. Either Maricle or Webb will become the first new sheriff in Lewistown, the county seat,...
newschannel20.com
Toddler dead, woman charged
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 3-year-old child is dead and a woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Ashley Bottoms. She's charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 20. According to Macoupin...
