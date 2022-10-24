Read full article on original website
BBC
Liam Christie murder: Victim executed in his sleep, court told
Liam Christie was the victim of "a brutal execution" while he was asleep in bed, a court has heard. Jonathan Patterson, from Whinburn Close in Antrim, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court by videolink. He is also charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition...
BBC
Stratford fatal stabbing suspect sought by police
Police have issued a picture of a man wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in east London. Yolanda Saldana Feliz, 53, was fatally stabbed at a property in Windmill Lane, Stratford, on Sunday. The Met have issued a picture of Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino, 38, who...
BBC
Man in hospital after face fractured several times in assault
A man has been left with several fractures after being punched and kicked in the face in Leicester city centre. Police said officers were told a man had been assaulted outside a fast food restaurant in Market Street in the early hours of Thursday. It was reported the man, in...
BBC
Mahek Bukhari murder trial: TikTok star 'told pack of lies to police'
A TikTok influencer accused of murdering two men "told a pack of lies" to police over her involvement in the crash that killed them, a court heard. Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain, both 21, died on the A46 near Leicester in February. Mahek Bukhari, 23, her mother Ansreen Bukhari,...
BBC
Headless body trial: Woman guilty of murdering and decapitating friend
A woman has been found guilty of murdering and decapitating her friend in order to inherit her estate. Jemma Mitchell, 38, killed Mee Kuen Chong at the 67-year-old's north-west London home in June 2021, before putting her body into a suitcase and driving to Devon to dump it. Ms Chong's...
BBC
Prison officer admits to intimate relationship with prisoner
A prison officer has admitted misconduct in a public office after having an "intimate" relationship with a prisoner. Rachel Martin, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, pleaded guilty to eight counts over her relationship with Raymond Abraham, an inmate at HMP Guys Marsh in Dorset. She also admitted encouraging possession of a mobile...
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
BBC
Hunter McGleenon: Sharyar Ali jailed for at least 13 years for murder
A man who murdered his girlfriend's 11-month-old baby in Keady in November 2019 has been told he will spend at least 13 years in prison. Sharyar Ali, 34, who had an address at Westenra Terrace in Monaghan town, killed baby Hunter McGleenon while he was supposed to be caring for him.
BBC
Kyra Hill death: Dad distressed over water park reopening
The father of a girl who drowned at a water park has spoken of his despair over it being allowed to reopen. Kyra Hill, 11, was found over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor in Berkshire, on 6 August. Her father, Leonard Hill, from Croydon in...
BBC
Wild boar stabbed by man who let dogs attack it
A man who stabbed a wild boar then filmed a pair of dogs attacking and tormenting it has been jailed. Luke Rix was jailed for 18 weeks after an RSPCA inquiry that led to a raid on a property in Gloucestershire. The charity was contacted after videos and pictures of...
BBC
Three men plead guilty after police find Southampton cannabis factory
Three men have pleaded guilty to drug production after police found thousands of cannabis plants in a warehouse. Rezart Selami, 29, Alfred Mamoci, 35, and Selami Lugja, 31, all from Southampton, admitted producing a controlled drug of Class B on Monday. They were arrested on Friday when police made enquiries...
BBC
Chorley care home sorry over TikTok of staff in incontinence pants
A firm which runs a care home has apologised after staff were filmed dancing in incontinence pants. Staff at Chorley's Gillibrand Hall were suspended after the Lancashire Post reported that a video shared on TikTok appeared to show them mocking patients. Century Healthcare said it was "extremely disappointed" by the...
BBC
Newport: Three sentenced for enslaving vulnerable man
Two men have been jailed and a woman has received a suspended sentence for enslaving a vulnerable man. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes. Jokubas Stankevicius, 59, his wife Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, both of Capel Close, and Normunds Freibergs, 41,...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Further arrest in murder probe
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Olivia was fatally shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, as a gunman chased another man into her home. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, has been charged with her murder and will...
BBC
Luton 'stolen' house owner still fighting to get home back
A man is still fighting to get his house back more than a year since it was sold without his knowledge. Reverend Mike Hall previously told the BBC of his shock at returning to his Luton house and finding it stripped of all furnishings in August last year. He is...
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
Kidderminster: Arrests after 50 cars found in theft probe
Police have arrested three men after 50 suspect cars were found in a private lock-up in Kidderminster. The trio, aged 20, 28 and 35 and from the West Midlands, were detained on Wednesday. They remain in custody. Officers were led to the site after following a car with cloned plates,...
BBC
Leah Croucher's family say hope is extinguished after body found
Leah Croucher's family said their hopes were "brutally extinguished in the cruellest and harshest of ways" after her body was found earlier this month. Ms Croucher's remains were discovered in an empty house in Milton Keynes after she went missing aged 19 in 2019. Police have named sex offender Neil...
BBC
Jacqueline Kirk attacker guilty of murder 21 years after he set her alight
A man has been convicted of murdering his ex-partner who died 21 years after he set her alight, inspired by a scene from the film Reservoir Dogs. Jacqueline Kirk was left severely disfigured from the attack by Steven Craig in Weston-super-Mare in 1998. Craig, 58, was found guilty of grievous...
BBC
Social worker falsified records to hide 'extremely serious' misconduct
A Bristol City Council social worker who tried to falsify records to hide a trail of misconduct has been barred from the profession. A panel found that Elaine Lillian McDowell did a number of actions which "seriously" breached professional standards. She moved a vulnerable woman to a full-time nursing home,...
