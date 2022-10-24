Motorcyclist Breaks Both Legs in Mission Valley Solo Wreck

A San Diego police cruiser. Photo courtesy OnScene.TV

A 62-year-old motorcyclist suffered multiple fractures in Mission Valley Sunday after he failed to negotiate a bend in the road and was ejected from his 2022 KTM.

He was traveling eastbound in the 1500 block of Camino del Rio South at about 11:30 a.m. when he missed a bend on the left and collided with the south curb line.

San Diego police say he suffered open fractures to his right ulna and radius and closed fractures to his left ulna and radius. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Alcohol/drugs are not suspected as factors in the wreck. No other vehicles were involved. Traffic Division officers are investigating.