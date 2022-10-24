ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shallowater, TX

Texas Tech earns draw with No. 15 TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A strong outing from goalkeeper Madison White powered Texas Tech to a 0-0 draw with No. 15 TCU, securing the Red Raiders the third seed in the Big 12 Tournament, Thursday night at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. With the draw, Texas Tech (9-3-5, 5-1-3 Big 12)...
LUBBOCK, TX
Red Raider baseball announces 2023 schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech baseball team announced its 2023 schedule on Thursday, which features 37 home games. It’s the Red Raiders’ most games in the friendly confines of Rip Griffin Park since hosting 37 games in 2019 en route to the program’s fourth College World Series appearance.
LUBBOCK, TX
The story of Raider Rose

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The story of Raider Rose told 47 years to the day of her only appearance at Jones Stadium. On this day in 1975, Texas Tech hosted SMU at Jones Stadium, winning 37-20 in front of 36,000 fans. It was also the one and only appearance for Raider Rose at the game.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock ISD leads the way with Friday Night Lights Against Opioids initiative

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is leading the way as the first district in the state of Texas to put into action the new Friday Night Lights Against Opioids initiative. The program focuses on keeping drugs off the street and out of the hands of young adults. 3,000 at-home drug disposal kits will be distributed to fans to promote proper disposal of medication.
LUBBOCK, TX
Updated: Three-vehicle crash at Marsha Sharp and S. Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As LPD and LFR continue to work the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus between Slide and Quaker, additional responders were called to a three-vehicle crash barely a mile west on the Marsha Sharp flyover. The crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on...
LUBBOCK, TX
1 injured in East Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries after being stabbed in the 2600 block of Fir Avenue. LPD received the call at 10:00 p.m. They could not confirm if anyone has been apprehended at this time. The incident is currently under investigation. More information will be provided...
LUBBOCK, TX
Rain today, mild weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered rain showers are likely through the morning, with showers lingering over central areas - including Lubbock - into the early afternoon. The rain will end from west to east this afternoon, just in time for the final weekend of October. Occasional thunder may be heard,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Two-vehicle crash reported on 19th and Detroit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 19th and Detroit Avenue involving a grey truck, a passenger car, and an SUV. LPD received the call just after 4 p.m. LFR arrived on the scene at 4:08 p.m. Traffic has been impacted as the westbound lanes of 19th have been closed off while emergency responders work the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
Sunshine today, stormy late Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is, in some ways, the calm before the storm. Conditions today overall will be rather mild. The next cold front, however, will bring a chance of severe thunderstorms to the South Plains area. Sunny and breezy this Wednesday afternoon. It will be a little warmer...
LUBBOCK, TX
Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County. Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 10 a.m. near 132nd and CR 2300. Injuries are unknown at this time. Avoid the area if possible. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
Emergency crews respond to major crash west of Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a major crash on US 62/82, just west of Wolfforth before FM 1585. DPS, Wolfforth police and West Carlisle crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the highway near CR 1300 around 1:15 p.m. DPS officials say one of the cars traveling southwest lost control and crossed into the center median striking the other vehicle.
WOLFFORTH, TX
1 injured in stabbing in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Veteran’s Day Build

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be building a home for a qualifying veteran in November. The non-profit will be doing a Blitz build Nov. 5 through Nov. 11 at 3317 East Dartmouth. Help Lubbock Habitat say “thank you” by signing up to volunteer and show our appreciation for one who sacrificed so much to keep our nation safe and free.
LUBBOCK, TX
Second Levelland animal control officer, Jon Corder, dies from injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Levelland released a statement following the passing of John Corder, the second Levelland animal control officer involved in the October 13 crash that took the life of Crystal Goforth. “Two City of Levelland Animal Control officers were involved in a vehicle accident Thursday,...
LEVELLAND, TX
City of Lubbock cancels first night of Safety City’s Trick-or-Treat Street due to weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inclement weather, night one of Safety City’s Trick-or-Treat Street has been canceled. The event is scheduled to take place as scheduled tomorrow, Saturday, October 29, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with double the fun, candy and door prizes. Children and parents will parade around the kid-sized streets, walking from one child-sized building to the next, collecting treats and goodies while actively practicing good traffic safety techniques.
LUBBOCK, TX
School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus that occurred just after 5 p.m. According to LPD, responders have had to shut down a number of eastbound lanes on the Loop between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue, causing traffic to be severely impacted.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation to host “Caribbean Nights Casino Party”

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Event: Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation - “Caribbean Nights Casino Party”. Location: The Depot Patio, 1718 Avenue E, Lubbock, TX. Endowment for Scholarships, Snack Programs, School Supplies, and to benefit other organizations in the Greater Lubbock Area. For Tickets:. Facebook: @LAACharityFoundation. Stop by the...
LUBBOCK, TX

